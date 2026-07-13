Bradford Bulls young gun Jacob Bateman will turn his loan at Dewsbury into a permanent move ahead of 2027 having joined former Super League stalwart Danny Addy in penning a new permanent deal with the Rams.

Bateman – who turned 20 in April – is the cousin of NRL and England star John, a player rumoured to be on his way back to Odsal next season.

But if John does return, he will not get the chance to line up alongside his young cousin, with Jacob having agreed terms with Dewsbury on a permanent two-year deal.

The versatile forward has spent this season on loan at the FLAIR Stadium, with 16 appearances to his name across all competitions for the Rams to date.

Bateman will leave Odsal on a permanent basis at the end of 2026 having made one first-team appearance for Bradford, with that coming back in May 2024 against Sheffield Eagles.

‘The club really grew on me to the point where I wanted to stay’

Since his senior debut for the Bulls, the 20-year-old has also donned a shirt for Cornwall, Batley Bulldogs and Newcastle Thunder on either loan or dual-registration as well as Dewsbury, with his career appearance tally now standing at 28.

As he penned his permanent contract, Bateman said: “After joining the Rams on loan, the club really grew on me to the point where I wanted to stay, so signing the contract was a no-brainer.

“I can’t wait to dig in here for the next two years.”

Having grabbed the first try of his professional career for Cornwall against Rochdale Hornets in August 2024, the second came earlier this year for Dewsbury in the Challenge Cup against community outfit West Hull.

Rams head coach Paul March added: “Jacob has enjoyed playing with us this year and is grateful for an opportunity.

“His way of repaying us is to stick around for the next two years and continue his development, and hopefully fulfil his dream of playing in Super League one day.

“I see him as a line running back-rower who can also play middle, so his versatility will give me plenty of options.”

‘He brings a wealth of experience that will help our young team get better’

For the most part of this year, Bateman has been playing alongside veteran forward Addy, a man with plenty of experience on a CV which boasts 335 career appearances including 18 caps for Scotland.

Addy linked up with Dewsbury in March having departed fellow Championship club North Wales Crusaders amid their financial woes, and has so far scored three tries in seven games for the Rams.

He too has penned a new two-year deal at the FLAIR Stadium, and said: “I’ve enjoyed my time here since joining the Rams, and I’m looking forward to my future here.”

Addy, who will turn 36 in January, has appearances under his belt for Bradford, Hull KR, Leigh, Salford, Widnes Vikings, Featherstone Rovers, Crusaders and Dewsbury.

He first donned a shirt for the Rams on a two-game loan stint from Bradford back in 2010, and is now locked in until the end of 2028.

Head coach March added: “I’m delighted that Danny is staying with us, he’s a very good player and links the forwards and backs together.

“He also brings a wealth of experience that will help our young team get better.”

Dewsbury currently sit tenth on the Championship ladder, occupying the final play-off spot in the second tier ahead of the run-in, with a home game against Halifax Panthers on the horizon this weekend.