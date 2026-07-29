Huddersfield Giants forward Matty English is set to leave the club with immediate effect and join York Knights, Love Rugby League can reveal.

The Knights have been on the hunt for frontline forwards to bolster their ranks ahead of what they hope will be their second season in Super League in 2027.

And they have been given a major boost not just for next year, but for this too – with English heading across Yorkshire with immediate effect to join Mark Applegarth’s side.

Matty English to join York Knights

English has made well over 150 appearances for the Giants, coming through their academy system almost a decade ago and becoming a firm fixture under a number of head coaches.

He has played a role since Jim Lenihan’s arrival at the club too – but he was not involved for last week’s win against, ironically, York Knights.

And Love Rugby League has now learned that English has secured a release from the remaining few months of his Giants contract and he will link up with York permanently.

York were already in talks with English over a move for the 2027 campaign. He had agreed to join them on a two-year deal but with his future at Huddersfield over, the Giants have agreed to terminate his contract early, freeing him up to join their ranks. He could come into contention as early as this weekend, when the Knights take on St Helens.

York’s plans pick up pace post-takeover

The news is extra positive for York, as it comes at a time when they are set to be taken over by local businessman David Dickson. Former owner Clint Goodchild is in the process of signing over an agreement, having already resigned as a director on Companies House.

There has been speculation York have been under restrictions that prevented them from bringing in new players but if that were the case, it has seemingly been lifted as the Knights have acted to bolster their ranks in the immediate and long-term with English’s arrival at the LNER Community Stadium.

They have already agreed to sign Cronulla forward Cameron McInnes, with more signings now expected to follow with clarity on their financial position becoming apparent.

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