Bradford Bulls have completed the signing of hooker Thomas Doyle from fellow Super League outfit Wakefield Trinity on an initial one-week loan amid their injury crisis.

27-year-old Doyle is a product of the Bulls’ youth system and made his professional debut in their colours against Rochdale Hornets back in April 2019.

That was the first of 57 appearances across all competitions Doyle made for Bradford before moving on to Keighley Cougars, where Wakefield recruited him from ahead of 2024.

The Leeds-born ace has remained with Trinity ever since, but has not featured at first-team level this year through a combination of non-selection and a lengthy injury lay-off.

Now, he will don a Bradford shirt again as a loanee, set to line up at Craven Park against reigning Super League champions Hull KR on Friday night.

Bradford swoop for short-term loan signing of Wakefield star Thomas Doyle amid injury crisis

Doyle featured 29 times for Trinity in 2024 as they won the treble at Championship level, and was among their try-scorers at Wembley that year having come off the bench in the 1895 Cup final triumph against Sheffield Eagles.

Last season though, the step up to Super League saw him struggle for game time, with all five of his appearances coming before the end of July.

Friday night’s loan appearance back at Bradford will see him bring up the 115th game of his senior career, with 24 tries scored in 114 matches across all competitions to date, including 16 tries in his 57 run outs for the Bulls.

He links up with Kurt Haggerty’s side amid their injury crisis. The Bulls boss admitted after their defeat at Leeds Rhinos on Sunday afternoon that he would prefer to blood the club’s own youngsters rather than dipping into the loan market.

But the extent of the crisis combined with Doyle’s availability have meant the hooker has been brought in as short-term relief.

Should Bradford see fit and parent club Wakefield agree, there is the possibility that his loan could be extended beyond the clash against Hull KR on a week-to-week basis.

Notably, the 27-year-old is off-contract at Belle Vue with no suggestion his deal is set to be extended by Trinity, so there may be the opportunity for Doyle to try and earn a permanent return to Odsal during his loan stint.

WATCH THE NEW EPISODE OF THE LRL PODCAST!