Kalyn Ponga injury update as New Zealand star’s World Cup hopes addressed

New Zealand star Kalyn Ponga remains in the picture for a stunning World Cup return, should the Kiwis reach the semi-finals next weekend.

The Newcastle Knights and Queensland Maroons full-back fractured his arm during the Kiwis’ 24-22 defeat to the Kangaroos in the opening game of the competition earlier this month, remaining on the field for a further 20 minutes after the initial blow in a heroic effort.

During his time on the field against Australia, Ponga scored two tries, including one while playing with the aforementioned broken arm, and posted 253 metres from 16 carries.

‘KP is looking good’

Upon further medical assessments following the match, it was confirmed he would need surgery to rectify the issue; however, he was not automatically ruled out of the tournament and remained in camp to continue his rehabilitation.

And now, seems that initial decision to keep him in camp could pay off in the near future, too, with the full-back potentially available as early as next weekend’s semi-final if they progress.

“He got back into camp when we arrived on the Gold Coast,” said Kiwis head coach Stacey Jones. “It’s day-to-day for him.

“We didn’t rule him out straight away and he was confident that he could still play a part. It’s just good to see him back on the training field. I’m not too sure (on an exact return). At this stage, it’s a week-to-week proposition and we’ll have more of an idea after this weekend.

“When he did the injury and we thought his tournament was over, but he was like ‘I’m coming back and want to be involved’. When a player has that mindset and that calibre of player, you give them every chance.”

“Knowing how tough he is, and he stayed on for 20 minutes with a broken arm, it wouldn’t surprise me if he’s back in the next game or so,” teammate Keano Kini added.

However, New Zealand face a difficult task to make sure of their spot in the final four with Fiji lined up in a pivotal round three clash, where a win for either side would see them progress.

In an effort to secure their spot, the Kiwis have made a number of changes to the side that beat the Cook Islands last time out, with Dane Gagai, Moses Leota, Isaiah Papali’i, Briton Nikora and Naufahu Whyte all back in the match-day squad.