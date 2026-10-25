New Zealand routed the Cook Islands 82-16 to take a step towards the 2026 Rugby League World Cup semi-finals: but their job is far from done yet.

Having been narrowly beaten in last week’s thrilling World Cup opener by reigning champions Australia, the Kiwis got the job done in style against the Cook Islands, Pool A’s basement boys.

The Kuki’s – who were thumped by Fiji last weekend – were well beaten again in Christchurch, and their group stage exit from the tournament has now been sealed with a game to spare.

But the Kiwis have boosted their qualification hopes hugely by romping to victory on Sunday, with next weekend’s task now clear: a win against Fiji would see them into the semi-finals, even if the Bati manage to stun Australia in their second group game.

If that were to happen on Sunday, Fiji’s semi-final spot would be confirmed as standings are first decided by head-to-head record if sides end the group stage level on competition points.

If Australia get the job done against Fiji, their semi-final spot will be confirmed. Then, next weekend’s clash between New Zealand and Fiji would become winner takes all for qualification.

New Zealand take step towards World Cup semi-finals with Cook Islands rout

Co-hosts New Zealand led Sunday’s game in Christchurch 36-16 at half-time, with Jamayne Isaako (2), Ronaldo Mulitalo, Scott Sorensen, Tanner Stowers-Smith and Casey McLean all on the scoresheet.

The Cook Islands’ three tries all came in an eight-minute spell from the same man, and Esom Ioka’s hat-trick included a stunning breakaway try as the returning Valentine Holmes converted two of his tries to just about keep the Kiwis within reach.

A one-sided second half followed though as the Kiwis blew the Kuki’s away, racking up 46 unanswered points.

Isaako completed his hat-trick, with team-mates Mulitalo, Stowers-Smith and McLean all also adding another try to their tallies, making it a double.

Deputising for the injured Kalyn Ponga, full-back Keano Kini kickstarted the scoring after the break, with Kodi Nikorima, Te Maire Martin and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad all also grabbing tries.

Notably, New Zealand have not won a World Cup since 2008, with Australia beating them at the semi-final stage in the delayed 2021 edition.

This time around, providing they reach the last-four, the format means the Kiwis semi-final would come against a nation from Pool B/C.

They would enter that semi-final as favourites – attempting to reach a World Cup final for the first time since 2013.

But victory against Fiji is still needed next weekend to rubber stamp that semi-final berth.