Kai O’Donnell’s exit from Leigh Leopards has been confirmed – with the forward signing a two-year deal to return to the NRL with North Queensland Cowboys in 2025.

O’Donnell has become one of Super League’s most consistent and impressive forwards since joining Leigh in 2022. He helped the Leopards win promotion back to the top-flight in his first season with the club, and has continued to contribute to Leigh’s upward trajectory of recent years.

Heavily linked with a return to the NRL for weeks, his time in Super League will now officially come to an end later this year after agreeing a deal to sign with the Cowboys.

It marks a return to O’Donnell’s junior club for the forward, who began in the North Queensland academy before signing for Canberra Raiders in 2020. He made four appearances for the Raiders before joining Leigh.