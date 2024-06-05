Rumour Mill: Hull KR linked with move for Wests Tigers centre

Hull KR have been linked with a play for out-of-favour Wests Tigers back Brent Naden, as they look to ‘offload’ the $300,000 man.

The outside back has mainly featured in the New South Wales Cup this season, and reports have now emerged in Australia that Wests CEO Shane Richardson is attempting to offer him to other clubs.

Since the reports have emerged, Jenna Brooks of Sky Sports News has linked the back with a switch to Hull KR, saying: “A lot of the talk this week has been surrounding the West Tigers’ Chief Executive Shane Richardson. He’s in the UK trying to offload some players to free up space on their salary cap.”

She added: “Hull KR are taking a look at centre or winger Brent Naden.”

If he was to join the Robins, he would add yet more strength to their outside backs unit alongside Tom Opacic, Oliver Gildart, Peta Hiku, Jack Broadbent and Joe Burgess. He would also join former NRL men Jesse Sue, Matt Parcell, Jai Whitbread, and Kelepi Tanginoa.

The move also makes sense with the departure of Ryan Hall back to Leeds Rhinos, which was confirmed earlier this year.

Naden made his NRL debut back in 2019 with the Penrith Panthers. He made 37 appearances for the Panthers during his three seasons, before a switch to the Canterbury Bulldogs in 2022.

Naden also won a Minor Premiership whilst with the Panthers in 2020. After only making eight appearances for the Bulldogs, he made the switch to Wests Tigers.

His early stint at the Tigers also earned him a call-up to the NRL All-Stars game, where he represented the Indigenous All-Stars against the Maori All-Stars in 2022.

Since making his debut for Wests, he has made 24 appearances in three seasons.

Naden has flourished in the reserve grade though. The outside back has made 79 appearances in the New South Wales Cup, representing Penrith, Newcastle, Mount Pritchard and Wests in the second-grade competition.

