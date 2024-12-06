John Bateman future ‘days’ away from resolution as club close in on transfer

John Bateman’s exit from Wests Tigers appears to be finally close to materialising: with the England international now just ‘days’ away from a switch to South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Bateman’s future has been one of the biggest talking points throughout the NRL off-season. The former Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves man has reportedly been told he is free to leave the Tigers following reports of a falling out between himself and Benji Marshall.

Tigers head coach Marshall has denied any suggestions of a rift between the pair, but with speculation lingering that Wests are willing to contribute to Bateman’s salary should he exit the final two years of his contract with the club, it has heightened the expectation he will leave.

A move to Manly Sea Eagles appeared to be on the cards for a long while but after they distanced themselves from a play for Bateman.

However, Souths have now emerged as Bateman’s likely landing spot and fresh reports in Australia from the Daily Telegraph have suggested that a deal is potentially just days away from being completed.

It would bring one of the longest-running sagas in recent times to a conclusion and would allow Bateman the opportunity a fresh start in the NRL. Crucially, he would link up with his former England coach, Wayne Bennett, who is keen to sign the forward.

Bateman has not commented on his future ever since the end of the Super League season and his time in camp with England.

But now, it looks as though he will get his exit from Wests and will find a new club in the NRL to continue his career, with a move to Souths seemingly on the cards.

