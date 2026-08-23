Warrington are interested in off-contract Huddersfield ace Jacob Gagai, Wolves head coach Sam Burgess confirmed following their victory against the Giants.

Sunday afternoon saw Wire beat Huddersfield 34-24 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, with Gagai among the Giants’ try-scorers in a spirited display.

Despite Jim Lenihan’s side having been Super League basement boys for much of the season, Gagai – who will turn 31 in December – has been head and shoulders one of their standout players.

And as he nears the end of his contract at the Accu Stadium, the centre has been linked with a move to numerous clubs in the competition for 2027.

The Wolves are among those clubs, with the Warrington Guardian having reported that transfer link earlier this month.

Warrington’s Jacob Gagai interest confirmed as off-contract Huddersfield star’s future nears resolution

Mackay-born Gagai played union in his youth and featured 17 times in the NRL for South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2024 before making the move to Super League with Huddersfield ahead of the following campaign.

Warrington head coach Burgess, a Souths legend in his own right, was asked about interest in Gagai following Sunday’s win – and made no secret of it.

In a short response, the Wire boss said: “He went okay tonight, didn’t he?

“He’s a great player, Jacob, so yeah we’d be interested.”

Gagai featured at second grade level Down Under for Central Queensland Capras as well as both Newcastle Knights and Souths’ reserves.

He scored nine tries in his 17 NRL appearances for the Bunnies, and has now scored 24 tries in 51 appearances across all competitions for Huddersfield.

On the 30-year-old’s future, Giants head coach Lenihan said: “I’m not really sure at this point in time.

“We’re still working through that sort of stuff. We’re a group where we want to make sure we have the right people coming into us.

“There might be some blokes that leave, and we’ve got to deal with that and improve ourselves as a football group and get better.”