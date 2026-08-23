Toafofoa Sipley will miss the remainder of the season with a fractured leg, while Ewan Irwin continues to be monitored day-to-day, Warrington boss Sam Burgess has confirmed.

Sunday afternoon saw Wire record their fifth consecutive victory, beating Huddersfield Giants 34-24 on home soil to chalk up a third win in just ten days and cement a play-off spot.

The success against the Giants though came without both Sipley and Irwin, alongside utility back Josh Thewlis, who all suffered injuries on Tuesday night as Burgess’ side won at Hull KR.

Thewlis’ return is expected to come next weekend against Hull FC, with head coach Burgess having confirmed the same ahead of the clash against Huddersfield.

But the news on Sipley and Irwin is not a positive.

Warrington star Toafofoa Sipley suffers season-ending injury as Ewan Irwin update delivered

Still pushing for a top two finish and a place in the play-off semi-finals, Warrington now face back-to-back away trips to Hull and Wakefield Trinity before concluding their regular season campaign back at home against Toulouse Olympique.

Providing the latest on the injury front after beating Huddersfield, Burgess said: “Unfortunately, Toff has fractured his leg, so he’s going to miss the rest of the season, which is a big loss.

“(Ewan) Irwin is a day-by-day thing, there’s no fracture, but he’s not moving too well at the moment.

“We’ll see how that goes.”

Wire came through Sunday’s game unscathed barring a couple of minor niggles, as Burgess detailed: “Max (Wood) had a little roll of his ankle.

“Ben Currie had a complaint about something, but I think we’re relatively healthy, so that’s good news.”

Meanwhile, youngster Luke Thomas and Cai Taylor-Wray were both absent from the teamsheet at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Burgess explained: “Thommo (Thomas) is probably not quite there, and neither is Cai (Taylor-Wray). We need guys on the field who are fit and healthy and can compete for the whole game.

“Carrying players through this period that are not 100% will catch you up, so everyone who’s on the field is 100%, and that just isn’t the case with Cai and Thommo.”