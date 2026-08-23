London Broncos have officially clinched the Championship League Leaders’ Shield, with the make-up of the play-offs in the second tier now sealed.

The Broncos have led the Championship right the way through the year, as was expected of them before a ball was kicked.

Jason Demetriou’s side suffered their first league defeat of the season last weekend at Oldham, but bounced back in style to thump Halifax Panthers 58-12 on home soil on Sunday afternoon.

Only needing to avoid defeat to mathematically make sure they’d be getting their hands on the League Leaders’ Shield, the capital club now turn their attentions to the 1895 Cup final against Widnes Vikings on August 31.

After that, London have one game remaining of the regular season before the play-offs come around: and those ten spots for the play-offs have now all been taken.

Championship round-up: London clinch League Leaders’ Shield as play-off line-up complete

Nine of the ten play-off spots had already been taken before the weekend’s action, and Batley Bulldogs have now clinched the last of those.

The Bulldogs were four competition points ahead of old foes Dewsbury ahead of a Heavy Woollen derby, and the Rams had to win that game to keep their play-off hopes alive – only able to overtake Batley on points difference.

That possibility is no longer existent however, with Batley having won 48-26 at the FLAIR Stadium to put their play-off involvement beyond mathematical doubt.

With one round of the regular season remaining, all that’s left to decide in the Championship is where the sides in the play-offs end up: which will determine who plays who.

Vitally, Widnes have now locked in a top six finish by beating Workington Town 40-12 on home soil.

The Vikings, who look likely to finish sixth, will now be able to rotate their squad for the final game of their regular season away against Sheffield Eagles in midweek.

That precedes their 1895 Cup final against league leaders London, which will take place at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

This weekend’s Championship results