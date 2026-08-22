Warrington Wolves have suffered a setback in their search for a new assistant, with the hunt for Steve McNamara’s replacement still ongoing, head coach Sam Burgess has confirmed.

Experienced coach McNamara arrived at the Halliwell Jones Stadium ahead of the 2026 campaign and took on a role as ‘first-team coach’ alongside former Salford Red Devils boss Richard Marshall, who has been with Wire for a number of years.

Together, the pair assist head coach Burgess – who himself is off-contract, but has already made it known he will be extending his stay beyond the end of the season.

But once he has officially penned his own new deal with the club, Burgess will need to bolster his coaching ranks ahead of 2027 due to the departure of McNamara, who will take charge of fellow Super League outfit Hull FC, his hometown club.

Sam Burgess addresses hunt for new Warrington Wolves assistant

Heading into Round 24 of Burgess’ third season in charge, Wire sit third on the Super League ladder – and could still achieve a top-two finish this term: with their first-ever Super League title still a very real possibility.

But however this season ends, McNamara’s exit will leave a hole that needs filling in the backroom team at the HJ.

And so far, Warrington have not been successful in their quest to nail down a replacement.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s home clash against Huddersfield Giants, head coach Burgess admitted: “We didn’t land that (priority assistant target), but we’re hopeful to keep Sam Powell on in some capacity.

“It’s a pretty fluid market, so we’ll just wait and see.”

Elder statesman Powell turned 34 last month and will hang up his boots at the end of the season having spent the last two years with the Wolves as a player.

Crowned a Super League champion three times with hometown club Wigan Warriors before making the move to Warrington, the veteran hooker may still have a part to play on the field this year.

But in recent weeks, whenever he’s not been in the squad, he has spent gameday with Burgess in the coaches’ box – preparing for permanent transition.

WATCH THE LRL PODCAST!