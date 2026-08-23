Warrington Wolves continued their winning run at home against Huddersfield on Sunday afternoon, ending up 34-24 victors against the Giants.

Live from the press box at the Halliwell Jones Stadium following an entertaining contest, these are our five key takeaways…

Wire’s top two push alive and well

It’s now five wins in a row for Warrington, and following defeat for Wakefield earlier this weekend, the Wolves managed to take advantage to open up a four-point gap in third place.

Perhaps more importantly though, Sam Burgess’ side have kept in touch with the top two – despite Leeds thrashing York on the road today.

The Rhinos and Wigan are just two points better off than Wire, who are still in with a shout of leapfrogging one of those sides. The Wolves breaking into that top two would still come as a surprise, but never say never.

Title belief abundantly clear

‘It’s always your year’ is the tagline connected to Warrington, but the reality is, this might be – and the belief that 2026 can bring success is abundantly clear to see around the place.

Burgess’ side found themselves behind until midway through the first half here, but their belief of getting the job done didn’t waiver, and nor did that of their fans: who were singing about reaching Old Trafford before long.

You can’t blame the Wolves’ faithful, either, based on what their team are producing at the moment.

Wire’s third game in ten days

Hosts Warrington were playing their third game in just ten days owing to a re-arranged midweek trip to Hull KR on Tuesday night.

The reality is that shouldn’t be the case in this day and age, and the toll of that was evident on Saturday evening when KR were stunned on home soil by Toulouse, with Robins boss Willie Peters saying as much after that game.

No doubting the effects of the tough schedule have been felt by Wire too, who were able to give Ben Currie and Danny Walker some much-needed time off the field today, but looked leggy towards the end.

They have dealt with the period exceptionally, though, and emerged with three wins from three. A trip to Hull FC is next up on Saturday afternoon.

All eyes on 2027 for Giants

Huddersfield had won four games on the spin before this, a feat no one would have given them a hope of achieving just a few weeks ago.

There were still plenty of positives to take again here in defeat – with undeniable promise of where Jim Lenihan may be able to take this Giants side next season.

Like all of those below the top seven, they’re solely playing for pride in what remains this year – but Huddersfield could yet have an impact on the play-off race yet with their next two against Leigh and Hull KR before wrapping the campaign up against strugglers Castleford.

A moment Leon Hayes would like back

Half-back Hayes made his return to action here, with teenager Ewan Irwin unavailable through injury. The playmaker, still only 22 himself, filled the void well – but there was a moment he’d like back early in the second half.

Leading 22-4, the hosts got a penalty which they opted to try and tag two onto the scoreline from. Hayes stepped up, but his attempt from the tee was off target and didn’t go dead – allowing Huddersfield to break forward.

Less than two minutes later, the Giants were over in the corner with Sam Halsall’s try converted by George Flanagan to take it to within a two-score game. Fortunately for Wire, that didn’t cost them in the end – but moments like that cannot happen when it comes to games at the business end of the season, it’s that simple.