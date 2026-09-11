Jackson Hastings’ future confirmed as St Helens release statement

St Helens have confirmed that Jackson Hastings will leave the club at the end of the season.

The former Man of Steel was off-contract at the end of the season having signed a one-year deal with the club. Saints have now confirmed that he is one of eight players to leave the club at the end of the campaign.

Hastings, 30, has made 26 appearances for the club during his one-season stay. He is second in Super League’s assist charts, having produced 29 over the course of the season.

However, he is now on the lookout for a new club, with Saints set to sign Sean O’Sullivan to replace him next season.

Hastings is set to depart alongside icons Jonny Lomax and Mark Percvial, who will both retire at the end of the season. Youngster Chris Matagi is heading to the NRL with Cronulla Sharks.

Saints have also confirmed that Alfie Sinclair, Cole Marsh, Leon Cowen and Luca Walsh will depart once their deals expire.

In the statement, Saints said: “To all our Saints players who are bringing their time with the Club to a close, we thank you for your efforts and wish you well with what comes next on your journey. Remember: ‘Once A Saint, Always A Saint’.”

Hastings’ next move is now unclear. It appears that three Super League clubs are actively recruiting a halfback. They are Huddersfield Giants, York Knights, who have been linked with moves for Adam Clune and Aidan Sezer, and also Bradford Bulls, who ironically thought they had signed O’Sullivan before he agreed to join Saints.

A two-time Grand Finalist with Salford Red Devils and Wigan Warriors, he was crowned Super League’s best player in 2019 before his move to Wigan. While at the Warriors he won a League Leaders’ Shield.

Meanwhile, the futures of Sinclair, Marsh, Cowen and Walsh are all unconfirmed, with their next steps yet to he announced. Cowen debuted for the club in 2025, while both Sinclair and Marsh made their bows this season.