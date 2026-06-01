Jack Brown’s immediate Hull KR release confirmed as ‘new opportunity’ emerges

Jack Brown has left Hull KR with immediate effect, with the club confirming he will take up an opportunity at another Super League club.

Love Rugby League has previously reported that Castleford Tigers are the side leading the hunt for his signature, but his future destination is yet to be confirmed at the time of writing.

Jack Brown leaves Hull KR to take up fresh Super League opportunity

Brown arrived at Craven Park from local rivals Hull FC at the start of the 2025 season, and made 32 appearances for the club in total. The last of which came just this weekend, coming off the bench in their Challenge Cup final defeat to Wigan Warriors.

In his time at the club, Brown also helped KR win a historic treble in 2025 as well as a World Club Challenge earlier this year.

Commenting on leaving Hull KR, Brown said: “It’s been a special two years. Coming to Hull KR was special for me and my family.

“I was a Hull KR supporter as a young lad so to come over and play for the club has been great.

“Doing it for my family was a big reason I signed for the club. To be able to do that and win silverware along the way has been special.”

Robins boss, Willie Peters, added: “On behalf of Hull KR, I would like to thank Jack for his contribution to the club and professionalism throughout his time with us.

“Jack departs Hull KR having been a valued member of the squad. We wish Jack and his family all the very best for the future.”

His exit from Craven Park also comes amid the backdrop of Hull KR signing former Catalans Dragons prop Tevita Pangai JR, who travelled to London with the squad ahead of their Challenge Cup final meeting with Wigan Warriors, for the rest of the season.