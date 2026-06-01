Wigan boss Matt Peet lauded the club’s long-term ‘philosophy’ after the Warriors’ youngsters shined bright in their Challenge Cup final victory over Hull KR.

The Cherry and Whites lifted the Challenge Cup for a record-extending 22nd time on Saturday at Wembley having thumped KR 40-10.

20-year-old Jack Farrimond was the star of the show, capping off a magnificent afternoon with the Lance Todd Trophy having been chosen as the man-of-the-match after a display which included two tries.

But he was far from on his own in stepping up to the big occasion.

‘Our philosophy has served us well for a long time’

In addition to half-back Farrimond, the Warriors’ starting 13 under the arch included fellow homegrown stars Zach Eckersley, Noah Hodkinson, Harry Smith, Brad O’Neill, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell and Oliver Partington.

Ethan Havard adds to that list having featured off the bench, while young utility Taylor Kerr was the unused 18th man.

Post-match, head coach Peet said: “It makes me very proud and suits the way I would like to run a team.

“We’re development coaches, we like coaching, we like working with players and getting players that have a lot of improvement in them.

“Those players aren’t the finished article, but we get to help make them better by guiding, challenging and supporting them.

“They tend to pay you back, we’re very fortunate we have an outstanding academy.

“Jack (Farrimond) coaches his little brother’s team now, and there are probably players coming through there (we’ll see in years to come).

“He’ll be inspiring the next generation. You get the snowball effect.

“Our philosophy has served us well for a long time. There’s a few lads who’ve come through our system in the Hull KR team and win most teams throughout Super League.

“You can’t always win trophies like we have today, but if you keep producing and backing your system, you’ll be in the mix.”

‘It’s going to be a challenge keeping them all together, and keeping them all motivated’

Wigan’s Wembley win came against a star-studded Hull KR side which beat them in last season’s Super League Grand Final having also pipped them to the League Leaders’ Shield.

But it also came just nine days on from a Super League clash between the pair at Craven Park which saw Peet heavily rotate his side, providing a first taste of senior action for an abundance of players.

On his squad, he added: “It’s going to be a challenge keeping them all together, and keeping them all motivated. That’s my job, to look after this crop of lads.

“I think the lads know I love them to bits, whether it’s old stagers like Faz (Liam Farrell), who keeps an eye on these lot bringing them through, (or the young lads).

“You want those senior boys in a club, and you count Harry Smith in that now, but it’s not too long ago that he was cutting his teeth.

“That’s the cycle of the squad we want, it’s brilliant when these young lads come in and bring enthusiasm.

“Even last week, it was a tough night up at Hull KR, but I saw some green shoots from lads who’ll be coming and playing at this stage in the next few years.”