Rugby League icon John Kear passes away aged 71

Rugby league legend John Kear has passed away at the age of 71, the Rugby Football League (RFL) have confirmed.

Kear has had an iconic 46-year career in rugby league, initially as a player with Castleford Tigers before moving into coaching and enjoying stints with Wakefield Trinity, Hull FC, Bradford Bulls, Batley Bulldogs and Wales.

John Kear passes away aged 71

In a statement, the RFL said: “The RFL today pays tribute to John Kear, who died suddenly on Sunday afternoon returning north from Wembley, having been part of the BBC’s commentary team for the Betfred Challenge Cup Finals the previous day.

“Kear, who was 71, was loved and admired throughout the sport and well beyond, having become a popular and respected broadcaster with the BBC, and having plotted two memorable and unexpected Challenge Cup Final victories during his long and distinguished coaching career.

“Firstly, with Sheffield Eagles against Wigan at Wembley in 1998 in perhaps the greatest shock in the 130-year history of the competition and, then, with Hull FC against Leeds Rhinos in Cardiff in 2005.

“They were two of the nine clubs he worked for in a career which lasted more than 700 matches.

“Kear played a key role in an unlikely survival mission for Wakefield Trinity in five seasons at Belle Vue, and most recently in two stints with Batley Bulldogs, finally retiring at the end of last season.

“He was also an assistant at Wigan Warriors and coached the national teams of France, England and Wales, as well as Great Britain Academy on a tour of New Zealand in 1996 when he was employed by the RFL as player performance manager.

“Perhaps surprisingly, one club he never coached were his beloved Castleford Tigers, having been born and raised close to the club’s ground on Wheldon Road, and making over 100 appearances for them in his playing career as an outside back.

“He earned an appearance on the famous BBC video 101 Great Tries for a score against Hull KR in 1984 set up by John Joyner and Bob Beardmore.

“Kear was, however, Mal Reilly’s assistant when Castleford won the Challenge Cup in 1986.

Also commenting, Nigel Wood OBE, Chair of the RFL said: “On behalf of the whole sport, our thoughts and condolences are with John’s wife Dawn, his family, and with those who played or worked alongside him over the last 50 years.

“Having had a 10-year career at Castleford, he found his passion for coaching which saw him oversee more than 700 games across a career which included coaching England in the 2000 World Cup, Wales in the 2017 and 2021 World Cup, oversaw Challenge Cup victories at Sheffield Eagles and Hull FC, and most recently took Batley Bulldogs to the Championship Grand Final.

“But John was also an excellent broadcast summariser with a great turn of phrase and an undiluted love and positivity for the sport.

“It was always a pleasure to see John, at Wakefield Trinity games most recently, as he was full of energy and enthusiasm for the game he clearly loved and had given him so much, in the same way he had given back.”