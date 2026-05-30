This year’s Challenge Cup final between Wigan Warriors and Hull KR attracted a crowd of just 56.383: the lowest figure between two English teams in a non-Covid environment for 80 years.

Matt Peet’s side clinched a record-extending 22nd Challenge Cup title courtesy of a one-sided masterclass on Saturday afternoon. They were far too good for Hull KR, winning 40-10 thanks to a brilliant display from Jack Farrimond.

The RFL had briefed to the media this week that a crowd in the region of 60,000 was expected to be set for the final – but the actual figure has proven to be much, much lower.

Not even 57,000 fans were inside Wembley Stadium for the game, with a final figure finally declared by the Rugby Football League on Saturday evening at 56,383, after not revealing it to the press as per usual during the game itself.

And that puts it among the lowest ever seen at Wembley Stadium, further prompting a debate about the future of the cup final at the national stadium.

The 2020 and 2021 finals had lower figures, but they were severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Leeds’ win over Salford in 2020 was attended by zero spectators, while St Helens’ victory over Castleford Tigers in 2021 was in a limited attendance of just 40,000 people.

2022 was lower than this year’s total too – but that was not played at Wembley, it was played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

50,672 fans attended Catalans Dragons’ historic win in 2018 over Warrington Wolves – but for a game involving two English teams at Wembley Stadium, you have to go back to just after the end of the Second World War.

The 1945-46 Challenge Cup was won by Wakefield Trinity, who defeated Wigan Warriors 13-12 at the national stadium. That game was watched by 54,730.

That means there has not been a crowd as low for a Wembley final in normal, non-Covid settings between two English teams for a staggering 80 years.

It is likely to cause a huge debate once again about the best place to host the Challenge Cup final. The RFL’s deal with Wembley is up at the end of next year and there appears to be a growing number of smaller, but more appropriate, venues for the biggest game of the summer.

The crowd was likely impacted by a number of Wigan fans heading to Paris next week for their game against Catalans Dragons – but the attendance will be of huge concern to the RFL.