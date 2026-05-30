Wigan Warriors half-back Jack Farrimond etched his name into the Challenge Cup history books after becoming the club’s latest Lance Todd Trophy winner: and he did so with a landslide victory.

Farrimond was sensational at Wembley Stadium on Saturday afternoon as the Warriors won a record-extended 22nd Challenge Cup with a one-sided win over Hull KR.

The 20-year-old became one of the youngest winners of the award in the history of the final, with the Lance Todd victor voted for by attended members of the media at Wembley Stadium.

And Farrimond won well over two-thirds of the final votes on the day as he dominated the process.

Farrimond collected 23 of the 34 votes that were cast on the day, one of the bigger winning margins the Lance Todd Trophy has seen for some years.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, all four players who received votes were from Wigan in the end.

Second place went to centre Adam Keighran, who scored twice on the day and was given eight votes – though still well short of the 23 Farrimond received.

Warriors forward Junior Nsemba was given two votes, with the final vote going to Wigan scrum-half Harry Smith, who was given a solitary vote by the media.

Farrimond is the second Wigan player in three years to win the individual accolade after Bevan French’s heroics in the 2024 win over Warrington Wolves saw him crowned Lance Todd Trophy victor for the first time in his career.

Farrimond joins a long and illustrious list of winners of the award from Wigan. They include current CEO Kris Radlinski, who won it in 2002 – as well as some of the most iconic and recognisable names in Challenge Cup history like Martin Offiah and Andy Gregory.

And after his latest display, Farrimond has written his name into cup final history.

Lance Todd Trophy voting