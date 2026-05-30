Everything Willie Peters said following Hull KR’s Challenge Cup final defeat as Mikey Lewis and Dean Hadley injury updates issued

Hull KR coach Willie Peters admitted his side lost to the better team in their 40-10 Challenge Cup final defeat to Wigan Warriors.

Here’s everything the Robins‘ boss said following the heavy loss in the capital.

Willie Peters’ take on Hull KR Challenge Cup final defeat

“I think we’re all pretty flat at the moment,” he told the media following the match. “Congratulations to Wigan, they were outstanding today, and I don’t want to take that away from them, but there were periods in that game that just weren’t us.

“We value fighting to the end regardless of result, and there are a few times we’ll look at and say we stopped a bit, and the hungrier side won. We had some opportunities in that first-half; there were moments, but we didn’t want it bad enough.

“When Wigan defended their line, which they did well, we compounded and just felt a bit sorry for ourselves. As much as we weren’t at our best, Wigan were very good.

“We need to take responsibility, and I’ll be the first person to do that for that performance,” he continued. “There are things I can look at myself and work on.

“I’ll take responsibility for my end, but it’s important that the players take responsibility for themselves as well, and when we do that, we can move forward.

“It’s not a good feeling sitting here compared to last year. We didn’t perform at our best last year, but we put everything into it.

“We’re not in the same position we were in 2023 (after a Challenge Cup final loss), we just got beaten by a very good team.

“I don’t think we valued the areas we pride ourselves in. We stopped moving; some people let the conditions impact how they were feeling and we just spoke about that, and we looked flat. I can’t give you the answers now because we need to look at what we did in the week leading into the game, but it’s something we’ll all look at.

Dean Hadley injury update

“He’s okay. He’s obviously disappointed; he wanted to go back on. It hurts because Dean was going to play a full game.

“I’ve said it before, but he’s so valuable to us and certainly around the interchanges and how that looks; so for him to go straight away, players had to play bigger minutes than normal. That’s no excuse for the result or way we performed; we need to handle that better.”

Mikey Lewis injury update

“He was saying he was okay to play on, and that’s why we left him on. We’ll see how it settles down, but I can’t give you too much on it now.”

Bouncing back

“The players are the ones that win silverware, they’re the ones that have the most say. We facilitate and help, but at the end of the day they’re the ones who have done what they’ve done.

“You’ve got to take the good with the bad. That was a performance the players will have to own as well, but I know the players in that dressing room will be ready to go against Wakefield (Trinity) next week.

“We just spoke about how it doesn’t matter what situation we’re in, we keep being us. I don’t want to take anything away from Wigan, but there were a lot of moments today that weren’t us. That’s always more difficult to take, but the only way to respond is action and that’s what we need to do.

“We put ourselves in a decent position for this one and we’re in a decent position in Super League as well, so we’ve got to regroup. We’ve got a game next week, and that’s the beauty of the Challenge Cup you always have the league to play for.

“We’ve been beaten today, but I’m looking forward to seeing how we respond next week.

“We just played against a team that watched us lift a trophy last year and had a whole pre-season of making sure they got it right against us in a big game, and that was evident to see. I’d like to think we can replicate that and finish on our terms at the backend of the year.”