Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos: Six takeaways as ‘patient’ Robins create history with ‘gritty’ win

Hull KR created history at a packed at Craven Park, as they booked a home semi-final with a gritty 26-16 win over Leeds Rhinos.

It wasn’t all plain sailing for Rovers though, as they found themselves 10-6 down in the first-half, but a run of 20 unanswered points were enough to guide them to a 10th win from their past 11 games.

Here are our six key takeaways from Rovers’ win over Leeds.

Playoff intensity

There was plenty on the line for both sides, but the game had a feel of a genuine playoff feel about it. It was tight, cagey and incredibly physical, which made it a delight to watch for the most part. For Leeds, there was a proper ‘want’ to play and they had a desire that has been lacking for the past few weeks, and it brought the best out of them.

For the Robins, this was also the perfect test for them ahead of their playoff campaign. They were under the cosh for large parts of the first-half, and they had to show a different side to unlock a tough Leeds side.

The caginess of the game was actually really refreshing to see too, after the blowout games we’ve seen in recent weeks. The game was on a knife-edge for large parts of the game; again, as you would expect to see in the playoffs.

Patient Rovers

Hull KR have been rampant in recent weeks, however they had to show genuine patience to grind out a tough win over Leeds. Yes, the conditions also hampered their free-flowing style of play, but they still needed to adapt quickly under intense pressure.

They grew into the game as it went on after being second-best for the opening quarter. Matt Parcell’s snipes from the ruck were influential in getting the attack firing, and powerful carries from the likes of Jesse Sue also helped them bash the door down. In defence, they gradually increased the intensity and were able to force a few errors in the second-half; which in turn limited Leeds’ attacking flourishes.

We need to talk about Alfie Edgell

Alfie Edgell might have tasted more minutes on the wing this season, but his preferred position is at fullback; and boy did he prove it tonight as he produced his best performance to date in Super League.

Craven Park hasn’t been kind to fullbacks in the past, but Edgell was fantastic in the air for the most part. He defused countless kicks, which denied the Rovers some incredible chances to strike in attack (minus the Hiku try…)

Elsewhere, the academy graduate produced some delicious moments with ball-in-hand and looked a real threat every time he touched it. His try was sensational, and elsewhere he clicked with the likes of Frawley and Croft to get Leeds going in attack.

He wasn’t as busy in the second-half, mind, as KR kept Leeds quiet; but if he can continue putting in showings like this Leeds could really have a special talent.

Positive signs for Leeds

Leeds have had a tough year again in 2024, but there were plenty of green shoots despite the season-ending defeat. As alluded to earlier, there was a genuine desire from them on both sides of the ball. In defence, they fronted up in the middle – which has been a huge issue for Leeds this year – and they looked pretty strong in the contact area. They also managed to utilise the wide channels despite the conditions, and this will certainly be something they want to take into next season.

Around the park, there were improved performances from the likes of Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers and Matt Frawley, and it took Hull KR going up the gears to eventually see them off.

There will be no excuses from Leeds, they have had the occassional flashes of brilliance this year but they weren’t able to do this consistently; but there were signs tonight of the improvement we will see next year as Brad Arthur gets his hands on them for a full pre-season.

Craven Park factor for the playoffs

Hull KR have really made Craven Park a fortress this season, and having that advantage in the semi-finals will be crucial in their hopes of making the Grand Final. They have won 12 of their 14 home fixtures in 2024, and a record like that will give them incredible confidence and they should draw on that and make the most of it.

Away from the pitch, the intense atmosphere will also be something that goes in their favour. Hull KR have posted their highest-ever collective attendance across their home fixtures in 2024, and they have even added in a temporary stand to get more fans to pack out the park. With the extra spice of a semi-final, Craven Park will be a horrible place to go for any side with the expected hostile atmosphere, but it’ll be so important for them if they want to reach the Grand Final.

Rovers create history

Hull KR might have been pipped to the League Leaders Shield, but their second-placed finish this season is their highest league finish since 1985.

This season has been a magnificant one at Craven Park. The Robins have been sintilating at times, winning 21 of their 27 regular season games, and they also head into the playoffs with a run of 10 wins from their past 11 fixtures.

This piece of history is also very significant of the rapid growth of Hull KR in recent seasons too. They currently hold an A grade under the IMG gradings, and they are the blueprint of what clubs should be trying to do in this new era. The Robins are growing organically in all areas, but importantly they are letting their on-field performances do the talking for them.

It’s been a special year at KR, and it’s certainly not the last we’ll see of them at these heights.

