New St Helens signing Kyle Feldt has suffered a cruel ending to his iconic NRL career with North Queensland Cowboys after leaving the field due to injury in his final match for the club.

Feldt, the Cowboys’ all-time top try-scorer, will leave the club at the end of this season to take up a two-year deal in Super League with the Saints, after agreeing to make the switch to England in 2025.

He was hoping to bow out on the ultimate high with North Queensland by guiding them to another Grand Final – but their season came to an end on Friday after defeat to Cronulla Sharks.

And Feldt left the field during the early stages of the second half, shortly after the Cowboys had scored their first try of the evening through Valentine Holmes.

He limped from the field before reports from the sideline confirmed he had suffered a calf problem. It was later confirmed that he was ruled out for the remainder of the night – with the final result ultimately meaning Feldt’s NRL career ended in huge disappointment.

Trailing 24-0 at half-time, the Cowboys produced a thrilling comeback, at one stage bringing the gap between the two sides to just eight points. However, the Sharks held on to win 26-18 and move to within one game of the Grand Final.

Feldt is one of several new signings joining the Saints from the NRL in 2025. Brisbane Broncos star Tristan Sailor is also linking up with the club, while former Wakefield winger Lewis Murphy will return to Super League after agreeing a deal to join the Saints from Sydney Roosters.

FRIDAY’S PICKS ON LRL

👉🏻 My Ultimate Team: Martin Offiah’s STACKED best 13 from players he played with including Wigan Warriors, Widnes Vikings icons

👉🏻 Hull KR among the big winners with Hull FC BOTTOM in Super League table since Ian Watson’s sacking

👉🏻 Matt Peet’s INCREDIBLE Wigan Warriors trophy record after latest success including mind-blowing one-year haul