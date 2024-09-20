Leigh Leopards booked their play-off spot with a dramatic 18-12 win on home soil in Round 27 against St Helens on Friday night.

Captain John Asiata, Ricky Leutele and Josh Charnley were the hosts’ try-scorers as they achieved their joint-highest-ever Super League finish.

Tommy Makinson and Morgan Knowles were Saints’ try-scorers on a night which also saw Leigh centre Leutele controversially sin-binned.

It means Leigh will travel to Salford Red Devils in the play-offs next Friday night (September 27), while Saints will make the trip to Warrington Wolves on Saturday (September 28).

Here are our Leopards player ratings…

Matt Moylan – 7

Moylan had a really solid first hour, showing no signs of a hangover from last week’s poor performance against Hull KR, but then let the ball bounce for the try which saw Saints level the game. His clean take and burst forward midway through the second half was a real highlight. Unlucky not to grab a try before that, too.

Darnell McIntosh – 7

Another solid performance from McIntosh, who’s yet to really let Leigh down since breaking into the side. Less action down his wing than the other on Friday night for Leigh, but he didn’t put a foot wrong.

Umyla Hanley – 7

Hanley has been a shining star for Leigh all year, and he didn’t get the glory on Friday night in terms of a try, but it was another terrific display from the youngster.

Ricky Leutele – 8

How on earth are Leigh letting this man go?! Leutele was a beast for Leigh in defence all night, and his try at the end of the first half was a thing of absolute beauty. We refuse to dock him any marks for the yellow card, either. What a farce.

Josh Charnley – 8

Charnley moved joint-2nd in the list of Super League’s all-time top try-scorers with his second half effort, and he was lively throughout the evening. Had it not been for a knock on from Moylan, he’d have had an assist to his name and Leigh would’ve had the game – and a play-off spot – wrapped up earlier than it turned out.

Gareth O’Brien – 7

O’Brien did what Leigh needed him to, playing the supporting role that allowed half-back partner Lam to cause havoc for Saints’ defence. It’s worth noting the veteran helped to pull the visitors around the field a bit of his own accord, too, with both boot and with the ball in hand.

Lachlan Lam – 8

Lam was his usual electric self and caused problems for Saints all night long, jinking and weaving his way through to earn Leigh some metres wherever possible. His quick hands are hard for anyone to deal with, and they proved so again on Friday.

Tom Amone – 9

Amone’s last home game in a Leigh shirt brought a HUGE performance, and it’s just absolutely trademark stuff. The tackling machine forced a few spills from Saints throughout the evening, and the Leopards reaped the rewards of that.

Edwin Ipape – 9

A nine for Leigh’s number nine, and Ipape couldn’t be more deserving. Leigh have missed him in recent weeks, and he was an absolute monster on Friday night. Whether it’s with the ball in hand or when he’s putting opponents on their backside, he really is a joy to watch.

Robbie Mulhern – 9

Another monstrous display from Mulhern, who is just a wrecking ball when he has the ball in his grasp. So often the man to kickstart a Leigh attack, it’s hard to fathom where he finds the energy to throw his body into so many tackles ion defence when called upon.

Kai O’Donnell – 9

Our last nine goes to back-rower O’Donnell, who has been the best in his position all year long in the competition for us. Friday night brought another freakishly good display from the Australian, who was forced off through injury with 40 seconds left on the clock.

Frankie Halton – 8

Often the most underrated member of Leigh’s forward pack, Halton got through SOME workload on Friday night. We don’t have his tackle count to hand, but we reckon it’d be a huge figure.

John Asiata – 8

The Leopards’ captain got over for the opening try of the night in his final home game and produced a huge defensive display to accompany that while out on the field. Unfortunate to see his game ended by a HIA late on. We await the verdict of that.

Brad Dwyer (Interchange) – N/A

Never entered the action.

Jack Hughes (Interchange) – 7

Hughes, just like the other two used interchanges, did a sterling job for Leigh when called upon on Friday night. He even got thrown on for the final 40 seconds following that injury to O’Donnell, and didn’t look one bit fazed!

Aaron Pene (Interchange) – 6

Pene seemed to pick up a niggle, which cut short his evening. While he was on the field though, he didn’t do much wrong.

Owen Trout (Interchange) – 7

Trout has grown into his role in the Leopards squad as this year has gone on, and Friday night’s display exemplified that. A reliable figure to call upon from the bench.

