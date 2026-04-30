Hull KR underlined their credentials again as they continued their title-winning form in Thursday night’s 50-6 rout of Castleford Tigers.

The Robins recorded a fifth Super League victory on the spin, and did so with a blistering display on home soil at Craven Park to sweep aside Castleford, who delivered another hapless showing from the off.

Kickstarted by an early double from off-season recruit Karl Lawton, Rovers raced into a 34-0 half-time lead, scoring six tries in the first 40 minutes.

It wasn’t quite as rampant in the second half, but Tom Davies wrapped up his hat-trick as KR broke the 50-point barrier, with the only blip Krystian Mapapalangi’s consolation in the dying seconds for Cas.

The seven goals he kicked on the night also saw Rhyse Martin move into the list of the East Hull club’s all-time top 10 goal-kickers in Super League.

Prior to this evening, the Papua New Guinea international had slotted over 48 in Super League for the club, with his haul against the Tigers taking him up to tenth in the list with 55.

Martin leapfrogged Lachlan Coote (53) and now eyeing up Jordan Abdull (60) in ninth alongside Craig Hall (65) in eighth.

More importantly, we know the burning question after our introduction to this article will be, ‘how is it title-winning form?’

Hull KR continue title-winning form as Rhyse Martin climbs club record list in Castleford rout

The most recent Super League winners are, of course, KR themselves. En-route to last year’s title, Willie Peters’ side scored 786 points across their 27 ‘regular’ season games – an average of 29.11 per game

They’ve now won six on the spin across all competitions this term, but one of those came in the Challenge Cup against York Knights, so we’ll discount that.

52-10 v St Helens (H – R6)

24-6 v Hull FC (H – ‘Rivals Round’)

46-0 v Toulouse Olympique (A – R8)

48-12 v Bradford Bulls (A – R9)

50-6 v Castleford Tigers (H – R10)

Across this five-match run, they’ve scored 220 points in total at an average of 44 per game.

At the other end, the Robins’ title-winning campaign saw them concede just 292 points across their 27 ‘regular’ season games – an average of 10.81 per game.

Their current five-match winning run has seen them ship just 34 points in total at an average of just 6.8 per game, denied a clean sheet and a free breakfast against Cas by only Mapapalangi’s last-gasp consolation.

Title-winning form? Well, it was last year. BUT, we concede that the bulk of the side’s Rovers have faced in this current winning streak have been poor, none more so than Cas on Thursday night, who were nothing short of disgraceful in what they threw up.

Next weekend brings a Challenge Cup semi-final against high-flying Warrington Wolves, and when Super League resumes, KR will expect tougher tests as they face a resurgent Leigh Leopards before back-to-back clashes against Wigan Warriors and Wakefield Trinity.