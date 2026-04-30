Hull KR boss Willie Peters admitted Dean Hadley’s early withdrawal in their rout of Castleford Tigers was a precautionary measure ahead of next weekend’s Challenge Cup semi-final.

The Robins recorded a sixth successive victory across all competitions – and a fifth in Super League – on Thursday night as they trounced strugglers Cas 50-6 at Craven Park.

Stalwart forward Hadley did not feature after the break, with Rovers already 34-0 to the good by the time the half-time hooter sounded.

And following their resounding win, head coach Peters confirmed the decision not to risk Hadley in the second half was one made with an eye on next weekend’s cup semi-final clash against Warrington Wolves.

Hull KR coach reveals Dean Hadley injury concern ahead of Challenge Cup semi-final as Mikey Lewis disciplinary verdict delivered

The semi-final, which will take place at the Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, is a rematch of last season’s Challenge Cup final: won in dramatic fashion by KR courtesy of Tom Davies’ last-gasp try under the Wembley arch.

After Thursday night’s success over Cas, boss Peters explained on Sky Sports: “Dean Hadley had a bit of an issue at half-time, so he didn’t come back on in the second half.

“There was a bit of tightness, and when he complains about tightness, you don’t want to take a risk.

“I’m sure he’ll be okay.

“But other than that, hopefully everyone got through okay.”

Elsewhere, the Robins’ star man Mikey Lewis was placed on report on Thursday evening following an innocuous-looking incident.

Lewis caught Sam Hall’s head with his boot, with the Cas forward having to leave the field for a Head Injury Assessment (HIA), which he passed and eventually returned.

Peters addressed that incident, saying: “I didn’t have a look again, I didn’t think there was anything in it at all, but I need to have a proper look.”