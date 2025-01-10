Hull KR tie down off-contract star with new deal with bold trophy goal made

Hull KR have acted swiftly to tie down the services of forward Dean Hadley, who has agreed a new one-year contract extension with the Robins.

Hadley has become a pivotal part of Rovers‘ side since Willie Peters arrived at the club two years ago. One of the most consistent and under-rated forwards in Super League, he has been a mainstay in the Robins’ rise to the top of Super League.

His existing contract was due to expire at the end of the upcoming 2025 campaign but Hull KR have handed him a one-year extension which means he will remain at the club until at least the end of the 2026 season.

And Hadley, a native of the city who joined Rovers midway through the 2019 campaign, admitted he had no interest in looking to move anywhere else.

He said: “I’m really happy to re-sign with Hull KR and get sorted nice and early. For me, this is the only place I want to be. I love it here. I enjoy being in this environment with the lads. As a club, we’re getting better every year.

“Part of my reason for coming here was to establish myself as a first team player. I wanted to be somewhere where I was playing a role and I’d like to think I’ve done that so far.

“It’s proved to be a really good decision for me and I’m looking to improve again (in 2025) and win silverware at Hull KR.”

Rovers coach Willie Peters admitted he was thrilled to get Hadley’s signature finalised. “We’re pleased Dean has signed a new one-year extension at Hull KR. Dean leads through his actions both on and off the field and has deservedly become part of our club’s leadership group.

“Deano is well-liked amongst the playing group. One of the biggest compliments a player can have is your teammates want to play with you, and that’s definitely the case with Dean Hadley.”

