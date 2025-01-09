Salford Red Devils star Nene Macdonald is attracting interest from Super League clubs including Hull KR as speculation over the club’s future continues to linger.

A plethora of Red Devils stars are believed to be of interest to rival Super League clubs as the game waits to learn whether or not Salford will have to sell players in order to balance the books after securing a £500,000 advance on their central funding late last year.

Love Rugby League understands the club are adamant they are not yet in a definitive position to be instructed to undergo a ‘fire-sale’ of talent, with Rugby Football League officials currently working with the club to assess Salford’s financial health ahead of the new season.

Salford’s full squad are heading to Portugal on Friday for a warm-weather training camp but a number of their players have interest from elsewhere. And star centre Macdonald is once such player.

Love Rugby League has been told that Hull KR are among the club to have noted an interest in the Papua New Guinea international should Salford decide to sell: something which is not yet guaranteed.

But as is the case with a number of Salford players who have courted interest including half-back Marc Sneyd, winger Deon Cross and club captain Kallum Watkins, any moves would have to be subject to the governing body granting Super League clubs exemptions in both the salary cap and the overseas quota.

Many top-flight teams have already completed their squads for 2025 meaning there is no room to bring in players as it stands – particularly those who would count on the overseas quota.

Therefore, it depends on whether or not the RFL sanction an extraordinary move such as giving clubs one-year exemptions on the cap, the quota or indeed both.

Macdonald will travel to Portugal with the rest of the Salford squad on Friday – with a full group expected to be heading overseas.

But he is one of a growing number of players who are being tracked by rival clubs should there be any need to sell talent.

Salford remain hopeful they can secure investment from overseas to stave off that threat.

