International rugby league is never far from the top of the agenda when it comes to ways the sport can improve and grow: with the general acceptance that there simply aren’t enough nations playing regularly enough.

And if the international organisers ever decided to get serious and try and have more nations around the world putting a team together, there are a whole host of huge names in Super League and the NRL who could line up for nations you may never have expected.

That includes familiar names that could feature for rugby league nations as obscure as Grenada, Sweden, Norway and Spain!

Here’s 13 of those and the countries they can represent..

Mahe Fonua (Spain)

We’re starting with former Hull FC and Castleford star Mahe Fonua, who was integral to the Black and Whites’ success under Lee Radford, winning back-to-back Challenge Cup crowns in 2016 and 2017.

And yes, you read that right: Fonua is eligible to play for the Spanish national team through his family heritage!

Brad Singleton (Sweden)

The Swedish national team haven’t played a meaningful game for almost five years – but if they were ever to line up again, they could technically call on the services of one of Super League’s most recognisable props!

Singleton has played for England and Ireland already but could feature for the Swedes if he wanted to, too – through his grandfather.

Tyler Dupree (USA)

Tyler Dupree applauds the Wigan Warriors supporters following a game in 2024

One that you may well be more aware of compared to some others on this list, but it’s still a beauty. Dupree is a fully-fledged England international these days: but he could be a USA Tomahawk if he wanted through his grandfather’s heritage.

Oh, and there’s also the small matter of his great uncle, Billy Joe Dupree, being a Super Bowl winner with the Dallas Cowboys.

Kyle Feldt (Norway)

St Helens’ newest signing and one of the biggest arrivals in Super League for 2025, winger Feldt is another who could represent Scandinavian heritage if he wanted.

Gideon Boafo (Ghana)

The Croydon-born winger has featured for the likes of London Broncos and Newcastle Thunder throughout his career. He is of Ghanian heritage, meaning he could represent the African nation if called upon.

Ramon Silva (Brazil)

Silva was actually born in Brazil before relocating to England as a child, making this one a fairly straightforward link.

Josh Drinkwater (Germany)

Drinkwater will be one of the biggest names in the Championship in 2025 after opting to join ambitious club Oldham. He’s featured for the likes of Warrington Wolves and Catalans Dragons in Super League – and Drinkwater is keen to represent Germany in the future alongside brother Scott.

They qualify through their grandfather.

Jake Connor (Trinidad and Tobago)

We’ve mentioned in the past how great it would be for rugby league to have a West Indies team return: not least because they could call on some of the sport’s biggest names.

That includes new Leeds Rhinos signing Jake Connor, who is eligible to represent Trinidad and Tobago through his paternal grandfather. He has already represented that heritage with a Combined Nations All Stars cap in 2021.

Leroy Cudjoe (Grenada)

Leroy Cudjoe in action for Huddersfield Giants in 2024

Another former Huddersfield player who could turn out for a West Indies team is Giants legend Leroy Cudjoe! His father’s family are from Grenada meaning that Cudjoe could also pull on a unique international jersey.

Umyla Hanley (St Kitts and Nevis)

And another – the West Indies would have some side given how they could also call upon the services of Leigh Leopards back Hanley through his St Kitts and Nevis heritage!

Kallum Watkins (Jamaica)

He’s been a mainstay of England sides for a decade and represented the nation at the last World Cup: but Salford Red Devils captain Watkins could easily switch to Jamaica in the future if he wanted.

His mother is Jamaican, meaning he could be the latest big name to represent the Reggae Warriors.

Tevita Pangai Jr (Tuvalu)

One of the biggest imports heading for Super League in 2025, Pangai Jr has represented Tonga and New South Wales: but he could also turn out for Tuvalu through family heritage if they ever formed a national side!

Kai Pearce-Paul (Faroe Islands)

One of the most random entrants on this list, and a fitting place to finish! England and Newcastle Knights superstar Pearce-Paul actually qualifies for a number of different nations through his family heritage.

But we reckon the most interesting is his Faroese roots, through his maternal grandfather. They don’t have a national team but if they ever did, they’d have some star in their pool of available talent!