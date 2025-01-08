RFL return to Salford Red Devils with key financial decision imminent

Officials from the Rugby Football League will return to Salford Red Devils this week to outline what the possible options for the club are moving forward: including the potential for cuts to their 2025 squad.

The Red Devils secured a significant six-figure advance of £500,000 on their central funding late last year, in what was seen as a move that would navigate them through off-season financial troubles.

The RFL drafted in a team of officials to scrutinise the club’s short and long-term financial outlook after that decision was made, with an unprecedented step of central involvement in their situation ultimately deemed to be in the best interests of both the Super League club and the sport.

That three-person team – which included the former Wakefield owner, Michael Carter, as well as senior figures from the RFL’s finance department – have been assessing the club’s financial status and that process will resume this week, Love Rugby League has been told.

A decision on how the Red Devils may have to operate financially is expected to be imminent, with the club set to be told whether they can get through to the start of the season without having to undergo budget cuts.

Salford remain in talks with potential investors about cash injections that would steer away any danger of them having to sell players. But if that does not materialise in time, there may well be no option but to sell.

Their star scrum-half Marc Sneyd would understandably be top of the list given the potential suitors he is attracting. Love Rugby League revealed last month that Hull KR had made an approach for the player, while Leigh Leopards and – according to a fresh report from Hull Live – Hull FC are now monitoring his availability.

Salford are loathe to go through another fire-sale of talent, having already sold the likes of Tyler Dupree, Andy Ackers and Brodie Croft in recent years. They remain adamant that with a newly-agreed stadium deal and fresh investment from overseas, they can stave off that prospect.

But the RFL may well inform them this week they ultimately have no choice but to cut their budget by a sizeable six-figure sum.

Numerous clubs have told Love Rugby League that they would be interested in other Red Devils players should their availability on the market materialise. However, the RFL have resisted calls to grant overseas players an exemption on the quota as things stand to allow them to move elsewhere.

Many of Super League’s clubs have completed their overseas recruitment for 2025 and would be unable to bring in new quota signings without dispensation. It is a move seen in the past after Toronto Wolfpack’s demise and the financial problems Widnes Vikings encountered.

But as things stand, the RFL are holding firm on that particular aspect of a fast-evolving situation.

