Jake Connor reveals family tragedy fuelling Leeds Rhinos ambitions

Eyebrows were raised when Jake Connor pitched up at Leeds Rhinos, but the maverick playmaker is currently preparing for a date with Hammersmith Hills Hoists.

The 30-year-old has joined Brad Arthur’s new-look side from Huddersfield Giants in a close-season switch which has encouraged hopes of a major revival at Headingley in 2025.

Connor is also part of the coaching staff at National Conference League side Siddal, the vaunted Halifax amateur club where he played as a junior.

On Saturday they face Hammersmith of the Southern Conference League, a side founded in 2008 by a group of Aussie ex-pats, in the first round of the Challenge Cup.

The game is expected to beat the big freeze with a number of other ties set to be postponed due to the adverse weather conditions.

Connor, who was the star attraction at Leeds’ media day on Wednesday, said: “We’ve got Hammersmith away in the Challenge Cup on Saturday and I’m going down with the team.

“We lost to Hunslet ARLFC in the Grand Final last season after finishing top, so that was gutting, but it would be great to win the title this year and also have a Challenge Cup run.

“If we beat Hammersmith then we play Midlands Hurricanes away in the second round. I loved being involved with Siddal and most of my friends from childhood I’m still mates with now.”

Connor grew up in Ovenden, a tough council estate in Halifax and remains fiercely proud of his roots.

His father Junior, a talented amateur rugby league player, died of a heart attack when he was 37 and Connor has been determined to honour his memory ever since.

“I was 10 when my dad passed away and my mum was brilliant in raising me, my brother and sister by herself,” revealed Connor, who now lives in nearby Brighouse.

“I’ve got a younger brother who’s 25 and a sister who is 35, so I’m the middle child and my upbringing definitely shaped who I am today.

“My dad never got to see me play rugby league because I didn’t start until I was 14 – I was more into football – but he loved the game and played himself at amateur level.

“He was always supported St Helens and took me to the odd game, especially when they played Bradford Bulls at Odsal. I’d like to think he’d be proud and is looking down on me now because playing rugby professionally is something he wanted to do but never managed.

“I’ve got my own son now who was born four years ago and he comes to most games. I always try and find him in the crowd, so he’s a little inspiration and he loves his rugby as well. Hopefully he can follow in my footsteps one day.”

The Rhinos, meanwhile, have finished a dismal eighth in the past two seasons and have not been crowned champions since 2017. But Connor has bolstered Arthur’s side along with Ryan Hall, Cooper Jenkins, Keenan Palasia and Maika Sivo.

Connor made his debut for Leeds in their recent Boxing Day friendly win over Wakefield, scoring twice in an outstanding display.

He added: “I loved it – I started at full-back and then went to six. I’d love to get to Old Trafford with Leeds. My dad used to go to most Grand Finals and would sit in the same spot.

“It’s something to dream about and is what I want to do. I’m not saying we’re going to win loads of trophies in this first year, but we’re definitely heading in the right direction.”

The softly-spoken Yorkshireman also laughed off suggestions that he could be a disruptive influence at Headingley. While Connor’s talent has never been in doubt, he has gained an unwanted reputation for some of his on-field antics.

Legendary former Leeds prop and Sky Sports pundit Barrie McDermott queried the wisdom of the Rhinos signing Connor in an interview with Love Rugby League last year.

Yet Connor insisted: “I’ve seen comments saying I’m a nightmare in the dressing room, but I’ve never had a bust-up with anyone.

“Can I be irate? Of course I can because I want to win every game and I’m competitive. Some of things I hear are laughable and sometimes there can be frustrations on the pitch… but unfortunately the camera is always on me!

“Maybe I regret I some stuff, but it’s how I play the game. Losing my dad at such a young age has probably made me care less about opinions of me because I’ve been through a lot worse than what they’ve got to say.

“The last two years at Huddersfield have been tough and not gone the way I wanted. I just want to get back enjoying my rugby because that’s when good things happen and that’s the feeling I got when I spoke to Brad.

“It’s similar to playing under Wayne Bennett and I’ve certainly loved every minute of it at Leeds so far.

“Brad keeps me on my toes and I think this move could help get me back to my best.”