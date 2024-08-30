Hull KR confirmed a top-three finish in Super League for the first time ever with a commanding victory over Salford Red Devils: to move a step closer to a first-ever League Leader’s Shield.

The Robins were outstanding once again, dismantling a Salford side sat in fourth to move to within three wins of a first trophy since 1985.

Here are the Rovers player ratings: with some familiar faces once again topping the rankings.

Niall Evalds: 8

One drop of a Marc Sneyd bomb aside, Evalds was once again excellent. Becoming a real top-drawer threat in the line and capable of making some special things happen. His move to fullback has been a revelation.

Jack Broadbent: 8

What a mid-season acquisition Broadbent looks to have been. Usurped Tom Opacic from a starting centre berth but with Joe Burgess out here, the versatile Broadbent slotted in on the wing, scored twice and looked excellent throughout.

Peta Hiku: 8

Some really big defensive efforts – a sentence you could apply to plenty of Rovers’ players. But some lovely moments in attack too.

Tom Opacic: 7

Drafted in after a spell on the sidelines due to Burgess’ injury – and did well. Took his try brilliantly.

Ryan Hall: 8

No try, but another magnificent display from Super League’s record try-scorer. His rampaging run midway through the first half with the game in the balance swung the momentum Rovers’ way: and they never let up after that.

Tyrone May: 7

Does his job so, so well on a weekly basis to allow players like his half-back partner to truly thrive. Consistent, important and an all-round great game once again.

Mikey Lewis: 9

It’s becoming easy to run out of superlatives. The try alone was worth the admission fee for Rovers fans but Lewis was, once again, an all-round threat with ball in hand and created the space for others to run riot.

Sausao Sue: 7

One poor defensive effort that led to Salford’s only try but a real physical presence upfront. The less said about his eye-wincing knock on the hour mark, the better.

Matt Parcell: 8

Another superb showing from Parcell in the starting role for the opening 50 minutes. Rovers have an adequate replacement coming in next year in Michael McIlorum but if Parcell does want to play on, he’s showing himself up as a great addition for someone.

Jai Whitbread: 7

Took his try brilliantly and provided a great foundation alongside Sue to get Rovers up and running.

Dean Hadley: 8

Hull KR’s Mr Consistent. Typifies their defensive efforts time and time again with everything he does.

Mikey Storton: 7

Came in for the suspended James Batchelor and did really well.

Elliot Minchella: 9

An absolute colossus again. Menacing in attack and the leader of Rovers’ pack efforts defensively time and time again.

Jez Litten: 7

Sharp and effective from the bench yet again, with a try to boot.

Sam Luckley: 8

Some great go-forward from the bench when Whitbread and Sue were being spelled in the first half.

Kelepi Tanginoa: 8

Another monstrous effort from the bench once again. Fast becoming one of Rovers’ most important forwards: if he isn’t already.

Jack Brown: 6

Not really on for long enough on the night to make a meaningful impact.

