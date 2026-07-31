Hull KR player ratings as England star rediscovers brilliant best

Hull KR registered a second-straight victory to boost their play-off hopes as they defeated Bradford Bulls 40-16. Joe Burgess scored twice in a win that, temporarily at least, moved them up to fourth. Here are the player ratings.

Jack Broadbent – 5: Mixed bag for the fullback who was good with the ball but not so good on the other side of the game. Scored, but came up with a costly error for the first try and could have done better with Andy Ackers’ late effort.

Tom Davies – 7: A nice finish for his try which took some doing. Dependable player in this Rovers side.

Peta Hiku – 6: An absolute handful with the ball but had some early issues handling Guy Armitage.

Oliver Gildart – 7: Didn’t nearly every opportunity but he did get Joe Burgess away with nice skill several times.

Joe Burgess – 8: Scored two tries and finished them well. Dropped recently but has responded well.

Ryan Hampshire – 7: Like Gildart on that left edge, didn’t nail everything, but got a lot right too.

Tyrone May – 8: Class act. His solo try was worth the admission alone.

Dean Hadley – 6: Had a shaky start with a loose pass but was generally solid.

Jez Litten – 9: How good to see him back to something like his best. Ran rings around the Bulls.

Tom Amone – 7: Is building into his Rovers career. This was a decent showing from the forward.

Jai Whitbread – 5: Did some good things but a poor defensive effort for Connor Wynne’s counter try.

James Batchelor – 6: Had a steady evening overall.

Elliot Minchella – 7: Looked strong in this one which follows a general trend in recent weeks.

Sam Luckley – 6: Came off the bench and did what he needed to do.

Rhyse Martin – 6: Did a decent job once he came off the bench.

Karl Lawton – 6: Put a shift in without having to race through the gears.

Jordan Dezaria – 7: Seems to be enjoying his role off the bench.