Hull KR youngster Harvey Horne has sealed a short-term loan switch to Doncaster, with uncle Richard in charge of the Championship outfit.

Outside-back Horne, who turned 21 earlier this month, made his first-team debut for reigning Super League champions KR at the beginning of this season.

That debut came at Craven Park in the Third Round of the Challenge Cup against community club Lock Lane, and saw him score a hat-trick.

He has spent this season between the Robins’ reserves and the Championship, representing Goole Vikings on three occasions and notching a further three tries during those games.

Now, he returns to the second tier, but with high-flying Doncaster: who are set to compete in the play-offs come the end of the regular season.

Hull KR young gun Harvey Horne seals Championship loan switch as family reunion confirmed at Doncaster

Horne is no stranger to the Dons having worn their colours four times over the course of the 2025 campaign as a loanee, scoring the first try of his professional career as they were beaten by Sheffield Eagles.

Notably, later on in the year, he then linked up with the Eagles on loan and played three times in their colours.

With a total of 11 senior appearances on his CV across all competitions, and seven tries scored, he now links up with the Dons on an initial week-long deal ahead of Sunday afternoon’s home game against fellow high-flyers Oldham.

Uncle Richard has led the Dons to 13 victories in 18 league games so far this term, and they sit sixth ahead of this weekend’s action, with opponents Oldham in third having claimed eight competition points more.

As with all loans now, Harvey’s loan with the Championship outfit could be extended on a week-to-week basis, providing both Doncaster and parent club KR agree terms.

Doncaster also signed Castleford Tigers winger Mikaele Ravalawa on a loan deal which runs until the end of the season earlier this week, and alongside Horne, he is expected to feature against Oldham on Sunday.

After meeting the Roughyeds, the Dons have back-to-back trips to North Wales Crusaders and Barrow Raiders.

They also host Midlands Hurricanes and Sheffield Eagles before travelling to Goole in their last game of the regular season on August 29.

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