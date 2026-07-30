Hull KR youngster Zach Fishwick has extended his loan at Championship outfit Batley by another week: and will be joined this time around at the Bulldogs by Wakefield Trinity ace Noah High.

Front-rower Fishwick made his senior debut for Super League outfit KR back in July 2022 at Magic Weekend as they were beaten 34-28 by rivals Hull FC.

That season saw him rack up a total of seven first-team games for Rovers, as well as his first try in their colours against Wigan Warriors, but he has not featured in a competitive game for the club since.

Instead, he has spent time out on loan with various clubs, including Batley – who he made his bow for last weekend in a 22-10 defeat away against Doncaster.

Now, the 21-year-old – who was born and bred in Hull – has extended his stay with the Bulldogs for a further week, and will be involved again come Sunday afternoon when they make the trip to Swinton Lions.

Hull KR and Wakefield Trinity forwards seal short-term loans to Batley Bulldogs

This weekend, Fishwick – who has now made 26 professional career appearances across all competitions – will be joined in a Batley shirt by fellow forward High, who joins on an initial week-long loan from Wakefield.

Able to slot into the back row as well as front row, High joined Wakefield from fellow Super League outfit Warrington Wolves early on in the 2025 campaign, but still awaits his first-team bow.

The closest he has come to a senior appearance for Trinity was being the unused 18th man in a Super League clash against Hull KR last June, and his run out for Batley this weekend will mark his first professional appearance of the year.

Notably though, the 21-year-old – who has scored three tries in his 24 games at senior level to date – is far from a stranger to the Bulldogs having represented them on 15 occasions over the course of a lengthy loan stint last term.

He now links back up with the Championship club as James Ford’s side sit tenth on the ladder in the second tier, occupying the final play-off spot on points difference with five games still to play in the regular season.

Batley have Dewsbury, who they play in the penultimate game of the regular season, breathing down their necks: with the Rams having moved level with them on 16 competition points courtesy of a midweek victory over Keighley Cougars.

As with all loan moves now, High’s stint with the Bulldogs could be extended on a week-to-week basis beyond Sunday’s game against Swinton, should the Championship club wish for that to happen and parent club Wakefield agree to it.

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