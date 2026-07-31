Willie Peters airs Hull KR disappointment despite latest win

Willie Peters admitted he was not particularly impressed with Hull KR’s performance despite running out comfortable winners over Bradford Bulls.

The Robins secured their second-straight win as they defeated the Bulls 40-16, a win that moved them up to fourth in the league.

Despite that, Peters admitted he wasn’t entirely satisfied, citing some of the tries they conceded as an area of frustration.

“It wasn’t a great performance, was it,” Peters said on Sky Sports. “They had a short turnaround. We had a longer turnaround. I was hoping for a little bit more, to be honest.

“There were a couple of tries against the run of play, but some sloppy defence there. The first one, we didn’t dive on the ball. And that last try we let in, just a simple marker system error, and an inside shoulder.

“Then we bombed a fair few, didn’t we? There was some good rugby played as well, but we need to improve, that’s for sure.

“I thought our effort and attitude in that second half was spot on. But then we got a bit excited. I think we scored in the first half. We scored that first try. It probably felt good. Our edges and wingers probably felt that they were going to score a few tonight.

“And then we went away from what we wanted to do, and that was roll the sleeves up and work hard to get a win. Then the second half, I thought the attitude and effort was great. And then we found ways to not score, and then disappointed that they scored that try off the back of the amount of ball that we had.”

Peters is pleased with the attitude within the dressing room heading into the business end of the season.

“We’ve always got belief. We haven’t lost that.vIt’s been a long season, but we can’t feel sorry for ourselves.

“We’re coming into the business end now. So we just need to chip away, brick by brick, as we’re saying, and make sure that we get the process right, which is our prep.”