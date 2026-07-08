Arthur Mourgue could make his long-awaited return for Hull KR this weekend alongside Joe Burgess and Sam Luckley, but Dean Hadley’s absence will continue.

Full-back Mourgue has played just four games across all competitions for the Robins so far this year.

During their World Club Challenge success over NRL kings Brisbane Broncos back in February, he tore his pectoral.

When he eventually returned in mid-May away against Leigh Leopards, the France international scored a try before suffering the same fate again, re-tearing his pectoral.

Now, he is back in contention to play just his fifth game of the season, with KR hosting fellow high-flyers Wakefield Trinity at Craven Park on Saturday evening.

‘He’s obviously really important to what we do. He’s had some unlucky injuries this year, doing it twice, so we’ve got to make sure he’s right to go’

Rovers head coach Willie Peters undertook pre-match media duties on Wednesday afternoon, with his side heading into the home clash against Wakefield having beaten rivals Hull FC last time out at Magic Weekend.

Peters explained: “There are no fresh injuries (from the derby).

“Arthur needs to do a fitness test (to decide) whether he’s going to play.

“He did full training today, which was positive, it’s just now whether he can play this week or not. We’ll look at that later in the week.

“He’s obviously really important to what we do. He’s had some unlucky injuries this year, doing it twice, so we’ve got to make sure he’s right to go.

“He just did full training and he looked sharp, which is positive.

“We’ve got to be very careful, it’ll be with the medical team, but essentially, Arthur is the one (that’ll decide) from a confidence point of view. We need to make sure he is okay, so we’ll see how it goes.”

Elsewhere, winger Joe Burgess has been absent for the last two games through a shoulder injury while front-rower Sam Luckley hasn’t featured for the same length of time through a hamstring issue.

There is good news on that duo, with boss Peters saying: “We’re hopeful they’ll get through, they did the full session today as well, and they’re on track.

“There’s a chance they’ll return, but they need to get through the back end of the week.

“It looks positive, but they’re not at a fitness test stage, it’s more getting them through Captain’s Run.”

Dean Hadley latest

Rovers were without influential back-rower Hadley for their derby clash against FC at the Hill Dickinson Stadium last weekend due to his failed Head Injury Assessment (HIA) the week prior in defeat at Leeds Rhinos.

Hadley also failed a HIA early on in their Challenge Cup final defeat to Wigan Warriors at the end of May, so extra precautions are being take around him at the moment.

His exact return date remains unknown, as Peters detailed: “Dean Hadley won’t play this week, but we’re hopeful we’ll be able to get him back soon.

“I’m not sure (when Hadley will return), it’s still with the medical staff, maybe next week.

“I saw Dean straight after the (Leeds) game and he was fine.

“Obviously, he got ruled out of that game (at Magic against Hull FC), but it was certainly different to how he was after the concussion at Wembley (in the Challenge Cup final against Wigan).

“He’s got to go through the right channels now, it’s with the medical team.

“He definitely won’t play this week, but we’re possibly looking at a return in the near future, that’s all I can say at the moment.”

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