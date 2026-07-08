The NRL has conceded it missed a clear error which ultimately led to a crucial New South Wales try in the Blues’ victory in the State of Origin decider on Wednesday.

Laurie Daley’s side went on to win 30-8 and claim victory in game three, silencing the Suncorp Stadium to clinch the shield and inflict a third straight defeat on the Maroons in their spiritual home in Brisbane.

But with the game in the balance at 18-8 in favour of the Blues, a crucial moment occurred.

Jojo Fifita and Jack Bostock contested a high ball, which ultimately fell into the path of centre Bradman Best, who ran unopposed to the line to put New South Wales three scores ahead and strike a decisive blow.

However, replays appeared to show some uncertainty on whether or not Bostock had touched the ball, which would have constituted a knock-on and ultimately ruled that try out, instead giving Queensland a set of six on the New South Wales line to potentially reduce the deficit to just four points.

NRL Bunker admits to key error

However, the check was cleared – but post-match, the NRL broke cover and admitted it had made a pivotal error, and there was indeed a touch from Bostock which meant that Best score should have been cancelled.

“After reviewing all available angles, the bunker did not believe there was sufficient evidence to overturn the on-field decision,” a spokesman for the NRL said.

“Upon detailed review after the match, the NRL believes that while it was an extremely tight decision, the ball appeared to be touched.”

It is a statement and admission which has already caused plenty of discontent among Queensland supporters and greats of the game.

Maroons icon Cameron Smith, who was working on Nine’s coverage of the game, said: “I can’t get over this call by the bunker. You can’t get that wrong.”

Laurie Daley hits back

Blues coach Laurie Daley had come under intense pressure in the run-up to the decider, with queries from the media questioning his tactics and his team talks.

And perhaps unsurprisingly, the victorious coach came out swinging post-match.

“I don’t mind any criticism about team selections or criticism about any changes that you make – that’s all part of the game. But, there’s times there when you think some things are quite personal,” Daley said post-match.

“I just don’t think there’s a need to do that. And I think that says a lot about the people that report that way.”

“No one likes criticism, I get that. You know it will come so you accept it and cop it. There are some parts of criticism that go way above that I get disappointed with,” he continued.

“People who report like that need to have a hard look at themselves. This week, I just wanted us to prove to ourselves that we are a good footy side. Some of this stuff that has been written and said, gee. C’mon. Hopefully those blokes have a decent look at themselves.”