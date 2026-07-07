The third and final match in this year’s State of Origin series takes place on Wednesday – with the series on the line in a mouthwatering decider.

Queensland’s thumping victory in game two means it is 1-1 going into the decider, with the Maroons on home turf at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium and looking to complete a dramatic turnaround.

But the Blues will be looking to seal a series win for Laurie Daley that could be crucial for his own future. Here’s everything you need to know going into game three..

What time is kick-off and where?

After game two took place on neutral ground of Melbourne, it’s instead going to be a very hostile backdrop for the Blues on Wednesday when they travel into enemy territory.

Brisbane Broncos’ home ground, Suncorp Stadium, is the venue for game three.

It gets underway at 8:05pm AEST, which means an 11:05am in the United Kingdom. It’s one not to miss – so schedule your work meetings accordingly!

Where can I watch?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports, on both the Main Event and the Action channels. There’s an extended build-up too of a full hour starting at 10am.

For those outside of Australia and New Zealand, you can also watch the game on Watch NRL if you have an active subscription.

What are the teams?

Queensland: Kalyn Ponga, Selwyn Cobbo, Robert Toia, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Jojo Fifita, Cameron Munster, Sam Walker, Tom Flegler, Harry Grant, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Briton Nikora, Kurt Capewell, Reuben Cotter. Interchange: Max Plath, Patrick Carrigan, Jeremiah Nanai, Trent Loiero, Reece Walsh, Murray Taulagi. Reserve: Corey Horsburgh.

New South Wales: James Tedesco, Jack Bostock, Bradman Best, Stephen Crichton, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Mitchell Moses, Nathan Cleary, Payne Haas, Reece Robson, Mitch Barnett, Hudson Young, Liam Martin, Isaah Yeo. Interchange: Cameron Murray, Addin Fonua-Blake, Haumole Olakau’atu, Blayke Brailey, Ethan Strange, Tolutau Koula. Reserves: Victor Radley.

What are the big team stories?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Maroons have kept changes to somewhat of a minimum after their thumping victory in Melbourne. Their run-on starting 13 will be unchanged from game two, with all the changes coming in the reserves.

There is a boost with Broncos forward Patrick Carrigan back to take a spot on the interchanges, with Jeremiah Nanai also coming back in. Lindsay Collins drops out of the match-day 19. Corey Horsburgh is the reserve 20th man.

There are slightly more changes for the Blues.

Jack Bostock comes up to start on the wing while there is an all-new centre pairing, as Bradman Best and Stephen Crichton come into the three-quarter line.

Liam Martin is also back, with the likes of Brian To’o and Kotoni Staggs dropping out of Daley’s team that were so heavily beaten in the last match at the MCG. It is a big roll of the dice in a bid to save the series after going 1-0 up following the opening match of the series.

State of Origin 2026

Game I: Accor Stadium, May 27 – New South Wales 22-20 Queensland

Game II: MCG, June 17 – New South Wales 24-44 Queensland

Game III: Suncorp Stadium, July 8

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