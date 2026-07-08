Catalans icon Ben Garcia will retire at the end of the season and take up a role as the Dragons’ new Sporting Director come 2027, it’s been confirmed.

Former Avignon junior Garcia has played 280 games across all competitions for Catalans to date, first joining them in 2013 and then re-joining for a second stint midway through 2016 following a few months with NRL outfit Penrith Panthers.

The legendary loose forward had moved to Australia as a teenager, representing the youth sides of both Wynnum Manly-Seagulls and Brisbane Broncos, and returned Down Under with Penrith but did not register an NRL appearance.

Instead, upon his return to Perpignan, he helped Catalans to their Challenge Cup triumph in 2018 and then enjoyed a starring role under Steve McNamara as they lifted the Super League Leaders’ Shield in 2021.

Reaching the Grand Final both that year and in 2023, the Apt-born ace’s career has also seen him clock up 17 appearances on the international stage for France.

‘I’ve been thinking about this decision for several years… I wanted to choose the right moment to finish my playing career’

Back in January, Dragons captain Garcia told LoveRugbyLeague that he did not plan to retire come the end of the year and would entertain offers from UK-based Super League clubs.

But midway through the 2026 season, he has decided the end of the current campaign will be the right time to call time on his career, with his decision announced by Catalans on Wednesday afternoon.

The 33-year-old has completed qualifications in both Sports Management and Sports Organisation, with his new role as Sporting Director set to commence at the start of the 2027 campaign.

Garcia said: “I’ve been thinking about this decision for several years, it has been a difficult one to make, but I wanted to choose the right moment to finish my playing career.

“I’ve spent fourteen years at the Dragons. I’ve been incredibly fortunate to experience all these moments with my club – the club I supported as a child.

“I’ve had the privilege of enjoying an exceptional career, wearing this jersey for so many years and sharing unforgettable moments with my teammates, our supporters and everyone involved in that club.

“I’m proud of everything we’ve achieved and grateful to everyone who has supported me throughout my journey, especially my family who have supported me all along my career.

“Today, I’m excited to take on a new challenge as a Sporting Director. It’s a role that has always appealed to me, and one I’ve prepared for by completing the necessary qualifications.

“I see this opportunity as the natural next step in my career, and I’m looking forward to continuing to help this club grow.”

‘We’ve had many discussions about the next stage of his career, and we’re thrilled that he has chosen to remain with the club’

Garcia’s debut for Catalans came back in August 2013 against Leeds Rhinos, and he has never donned a shirt for another club in the British game, not even as a loanee.

He is now just three games off the milestone of 300 first-grade career appearances, including the matches he has played on the international stage since his France debut against Papua New Guinea during the 2013 Rugby League World Cup.

As the club icon’s retirement was announced, Dragons Chairman Bernard Guasch added: “Benjamin embodies everything we want this club to stand for. He has dedicated his career to the Dragons with exceptional loyalty and commitment.

“He has always put the team before himself and has been a role model for everyone who has worked alongside him.

“His dedication, professionalism and passion for this jersey have inspired everyone around him. His retirement as a player marks the end of an important chapter in the club’s history, but we are delighted that he is beginning a new one with us.

“We’ve had many discussions about the next stage of his career, and we’re thrilled that he has chosen to remain with the club.

“He will continue to bring his experience and leadership to help us progress both on and off the field in his new role as Sporting Director, a position that has been vacant since Neil McIlroy’s departure.

“We would like to thank him for everything he has achieved during his playing career and for everything he will continue to bring to the club in the years ahead.”

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