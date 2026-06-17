The second game of this year’s State of Origin series kicks off on Wednesday, with New South Wales and Queensland doing battle with the series on the line.

After the Blues’ incredible comeback victory in game one, Laurie Daley’s side know they can secure victory with a game to spare if they triumph on Wednesday.

But Queensland, who threw away a 20-0 lead to lose 22-20, will be aiming to send it all the way and to a mouthwatering decider. Here’s all the build-up and key info..

What time is kick-off and where?

Game II of this year’s series will be held on neutral territory, with State of Origin heading to Victoria: the Melbourne Cricket Ground, to be precise. It’ll be only the seventh Origin game to be staged at the MCG.

Kick-off is at 8:05pm AEST – and as for the United Kingdom, that means it’s an 11:05am start. Take the morning off work!

Where can I watch?

As is now tradition, State of Origin is shown on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom – and there is extended build-up to tomorrow’s game.

It isn’t on Main Event, with the Test match taking centre stage on the main Sky Sports channel – but it is on Sky Sports Action. Coverage gets underway at 10am live on Sky, meaning supporters can enjoy all the build-up to the big game.

Watch NRL will also show it for people outside of Australia and New Zealand.

What are the teams?

Queensland: Kalyn Ponga, Selwyn Cobbo, Robert Toia, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Jojo Fifita, Cameron Munster, Sam Walker, Tom Flegler, Harry Grant, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Briton Nikora, Kurt Capewell, Reuben Cotter. Interchange: Max Plath, Lindsay Collins, Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, Trent Loeiro, Reece Walsh, Murray Taulagi. Reserve:Heilum Luki

New South Wales: James Tedesco, Brian To’o, Tolutau Koula, Kotoni Staggs, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Mitchell Moses, Nathan Cleary, Payne Haas, Reece Robson, Mitch Barnett, Hudson Young, Dylan Lucas, Isaah Yeo. Interchange: Cameron Murray, Victor Radley, Addie Fonua-Blake, Apisai Koroisau, Ethan Strange, Jack Bostock. Reserves: Haumole Olakau’atu.

What are the big team stories?

The big changes revolve around the Blues who, despite winning in Game I, bring in some big names to try and lock out the series. Mitchell Moses is back, with Ethan Strange dropping down into the six-man bench after making his debut in Origin in the opening match of the series.

Stephen Crichton is out, meaning a reshuffle in the backline for Daley. Tolutau Koula goes from wing to centre to replace Crichton – with rugby union bound Mark Nawaqanitawase the man who comes in on the wing for what will be his Origin debut.

Big forward Payne Haas is also back, which is a huge boost for Daley.

The Maroons are without injured forward Patrick Carrigan, who has an ankle problem, meaning Kulikefu Finefeuiaki comes up onto the interchange bench.

There is a change to the 13 elsewhere as Briton Nikora replaces Max Plath, with Plath dropping down to the interchanges too. But Queensland have far less upheaval to their team – with Kalyn Ponga getting the trust of Billy Slater at fullback despite being sent off in Game I. Reece Walsh, however, does come onto the bench.

State of Origin 2026

Game I: Accor Stadium, May 27 – New South Wales 22-20 Queensland

Game II: MCG, June 17

Game III: Suncorp Stadium, July 8

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