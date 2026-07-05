After an unforgettable weekend at Magic Weekend, some of Super League’s biggest stars delivered in a brilliant way with some stunning individual performances.

Here are the 13 we’ve gone for in our Team of the Round!

1. David Armstrong

One of the stars of the whole weekend was Leigh fullback David Armstrong. Yes, his scintillating long-range try was the highlight of his, and arguably the Leopards’, win over Warrington – but even without that, Armstrong was absolutely magnificent with and without the ball.

2. Tom Johnstone

The backline starts with one Wakefield winger as England star Tom Johnstone makes the cut – and he isn’t the only one, either..

3. Umyla Hanley

Another stellar display from the Leigh Leopards centre – is an England call-up looming this autumn if he continues in this vein of form?

4. Ash Handley

Leeds Rhinos’ captain was at his brilliant best on Sunday in the big victory over Bradford. A stunning hat-trick and plenty of big contributions without the ball too to help the Rhinos open up a four-point lead at the Super League summit.

5. Lachlan Walmsley

The Wakefield winger pulled out arguably the try celebration of the weekend amidst an accomplished and impressive return to first team action during Trinity’s convincing win over Castleford Tigers.

6. Jack Farrimond

No Bevan French? No problem. Farrimond was at the heart of all of Wigan’s crucial moments in the dramatic derby victory over St Helens on Sunday evening.

7. Cody Hunter

The York Knights half-back was only a late addition to their squad as part of the relationship with Newcastle Thunder earlier this year – but he is quickly looking like a very competent Super League half-back. Hunter was magnificent in York’s crucial victory over Huddersfield Giants on Saturday.

8. Jai Whitbread

With a number of key forwards missing for Hull KR, the reigning Super League champions needed the rest to step up. Whitbread definitely did that, with a dominant and strong display in the win over Hull FC which continues the Robins’ dominance over the Black and Whites in the derby.

9. Brad O’Neill

Led from the front as he always does in the Warriors’ gruelling victory over St Helens.

10. Caleb Hamlin-Uele

Another stellar display from a player who may well be representing England by the end of this season.

11. Matthieu Jussaume

Two tries for the Toulouse forward – and we simply couldn’t have a team without some sort of representation from Sylvain Houles’ side after their magnificent, eye-catching win over Catalans Dragons.

12. Chris Hankinson

Leeds’ Mr Versatile was at it again on Sunday. He started brilliantly in the back row and scored yet another try before switching to the wing in the absence of Ryan Hall and starring.

13. Isaac Liu

Last, but certainly not least, is Leopards star Liu – who is the third Leigh man to make this week’s team after leading from the front in the big win over Warrington Wolves.