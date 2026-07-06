14 Super League players have been charged by the Match Review Panel following Magic Weekend – but only one player, Warrington’s Sam Powell, has received a suspension.

It was an action-packed weekend at Everton on the disciplinary front, with a number of high-profile incidents that have come under further scrutiny on Monday.

But in the end, only Powell – who was shown a yellow card for his hip drop tackle on Tesi Niu in the Wolves’ defeat to Leigh Leopards on Saturday, has been charged sufficiently enough to trigger a ban. He misses Warrington’s next three games, as revealed by Love Rugby League earlier on Monday.

However, there are still plenty of charges – and talking points – elsewhere.

David Klemmer avoids ban

Half of the 14 charges have stemmed from one match; Wigan Warriors’ dramatic win over St Helens on Sunday evening.

The incidents started right from the kick-off, with an almighty melee after Saints prop David Klemmer struck Brad O’Neill in the opening seconds when the Wigan hooker had his back turned.

Klemmer has been charged – but only given a Grade B sanction and three points, meaning his personal tally this season goes to 5.5, not enough to trigger a one-match ban.

Klemmer’s Saints team-mates Daniel Suluka-Fifita and George Delaney have also been charged. Suluka-Fifita gets one point for a Grade A head contact, with Delaney getting three for a Grade B head contact. He is now on 5.75 points; meaning his next charge triggers a ban.

From Wigan, four players have been charged. Oliver Partington’s hit on Owen Dagnall has landed him a Grade C head contact charge and five points, with Jake Wardle getting the same punishment for a Grade C striking incident.

Wigan forward Junior Nsemba gets three points for a Grade B late contact on passer charge, with Jack Farrimond’s high tackle getting him three points, too.

Two players have been charged with making contact with the referee, with two different levels of charge. Hull prop Herman Ese’ese gets five points for a Grade C charge in that regard, with Frankie Halton receiving a solitary penalty point for a Grade A charge of the same offence.

Hull KR hooker Jez Litten has also been given one penalty point for Grade A head contact in the Hull derby. The full list of charges can be seen below.

Charges from Magic Weekend