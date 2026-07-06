York Knights star Cody Hunter has avoided a suspension for the hip drop tackle on Asher O’Donnell which drew fury from Huddersfield Giants coach Jim Lenihan.

Lenihan hit out at the tackle on O’Donnell during the Giants’ heavy loss to York at Magic Weekend. The forward looks set for a spell on the sidelines after the incident, which came after Hunter tackled him in a manner that left Huddersfield’s coach distinctly unimpressed.

“I’ve only been here five or six weeks, but those things are certainly scrutinised in the NRL,” Lenihan said after the game. “If it’s a clear hip drop, then there should be some sort of punishment. We lose a player for the whole game, and they get to stay full book.”

But Mark Applegarth has responded to those claims from Lenihan – while also clarifying the disciplinary position of Hunter.

Hunter cleared to play – but charged

The Australian half-back, who has been hugely impressive for York in recent weeks, is available to feature against Hull FC this Thursday, Applegarth confirmed.

He admitted that Hunter has been hit with a Grade C charge and had five points added to his disciplinary record – but that is not enough to meet the threshold for a suspension.

“We’ve got a phone call this morning, so Cody got five points so he won’t get a ban,” Applegarth revealed to the press on Monday.

And Applegarth then admitted while he had sympathy for Lenihan and O’Donnell’s situation, he felt Hunter was in a difficult position when making the tackle.

“I understand what Jim’s saying but at the same time, it’s not like Cody’s intentionally gone into a hit-drop,” Applegarth said in a staunch defence of his player. “The only other option Cody could have done there is allow a player to score a try. I think his momentum just took him round.

“We’ll take that one on the chin but again, I don’t think there’s much Cody could have done.”