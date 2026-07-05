Wigan duo Nathan Lowe and Junior Nsemba both damaged their hamstrings in the Warriors’ win over St Helens at Magic Weekend, head coach Matt Peet has confirmed.

20-year-old Lowe was drafted in to start on the wing for Wigan at the Hill Dickinson Stadium amid a wealth of injuries sustained in the Warriors camp ahead of their visit to Merseyside.

The outside-back had scored on his first senior appearance at Hull KR last month, and started brightly on Sunday evening, but saw his game ended before the first half had reached its conclusion.

After being dragged into touch, he remained on the floor clutching at his hamstring: and later collapsed twice at the side of the pitch due to high blood pressure before eventually being stretchered down the tunnel.

Wigan boss provides Nathan Lowe latest amid injury update following Magic win over St Helens

Wigan went on to win an absolute thriller 16-14, and moved up to second spot on the Super League ladder.

Thevictory also came at the cost of back-rower Junior Nsemba, who was forced off in the second half.

Post-match, head coach Peet provided an update on both Lowe and Nsemba as he said: “Nathan’s a tough kid, I feel for him.

“He’s probably just been a little bit too brave for his own good there and damaged his hamstring.

“To be honest, I’ve not seen him since the end of the game, but I think he’ll be alright, he’s a tough kid.

“Junior (Nsemba) looks like a hamstring as well. I don’t know the severity of either of them, but obviously, Nathan’s looked a bad one. Junior, we’re not sure.”

Elsewhere, Peet also confirmed front-rower Ethan Havard had passed the Head Injury Assessment (HIA) which forced him off late on.

Havard had already passed one HIA earlier in the game, and when his gumshield flagged up the need for another, it meant he would not be allowed to return to the field again, despite eventually passing the second concussion assessment.

Accordingly, the Bulgaria-born England international will be available for next weekend’s home game against Warrington Wolves.

‘Proud of all the lads, all the young players deserve a mention’

Wigan’s victory at Magic Weekend came with a number of freshly-blooded youth products in their side, including Lowe.

Kian McDermott started while Taylor Kerr, Lukas Mason and Shea O’Connor all also featured off the bench.

Peet said: “I’m very proud, it was an unusual game. I’m proud of all the lads, but all the young players deserve a mention… Shea, Kian, Taylor… we don’t even mention Jack (Farrimond) any more and Nathan (Lowe) started the game.

“We had players playing out of position, overcoming adversity… it wasn’t a pretty game, but we got the job done through our character and because we’ve got a tough group of lads.”