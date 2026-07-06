Magic Weekend was fantastic in terms of the action on the field and the occasion Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium provided – but it was a very costly one on the injury front.

Several teams have been hit really hard by multiple setbacks, with other clubs also set to lose star players for a prolonged period, it seems.

Here’s the round-up after a bruising few days..

St Helens

The Saints could well be without three key men for this weekend’s game – with Alex Walmsley, Daryl Clark and George Delaney all leaving the field.

Walmsley failed a HIA while Delaney was withdrawn for a check and didn’t return. But Clark is the serious one, with an ankle problem that required him to be helped from the field by the Saints’ medical staff – which is not a good sign for a player as tough as the hooker. They will all be checked in the coming days.

But it seems likely they will be missing for the game against Toulouse Olympique this weekend.

Castleford Tigers

And if you thought the Saints had it bad, spare a thought for Castleford – who lost FIVE players in the defeat to Wakefield Trinity.

Three of those are definitely out this week when they take on Leigh Leopards on Saturday afternoon, with George Hirst, Brock Greacen and Tyler Dupree all failing head injury assessments.

But it gets worse. Darnell McIntosh has suffered a groin issue which needs checking during the week and the big worry is Liam Hood, whose neck injury appears to have flared up again – which will be a great concern for Ryan Carr.

Bradford Bulls and Leeds Rhinos

The Bulls lost Leon Ruan to what appeared to be a leg injury during the loss to the Super League leaders on Sunday afternoon – while the Rhinos are bracing themselves for Ryan Hall to be missing for a period. He suffered an injury to his plantar fascia and was wearing a protective boot after the game. Jake Connor appears to be fine despite going down late on with a shoulder issue.

Huddersfield Giants

It was another difficult weekend for Huddersfield. Asher O’Donnell came off with an injury following a tackle Jim Lenihan wasn’t happy with, with checks needed on his leg issue.

Fenton Rogers picked up an ankle problem while it appeared Chris Patolo failed a HIA.

Leigh Leopards

Adrian Lam faces a nervous wait to see how long Tesi Niu will be out for. He was spotted wearing a knee brace after their win over Warrington Wolves following a hip drop tackle from Sam Powell.

But Joe Ofahengaue was also struggling with a calf injury, which would appear to be putting him in some doubt to feature against Castleford Tigers this weekend.

Huddersfield Giants

It was a horrendous day for Huddersfield Giants, and amplified by injuries suffered. Asher O’Donnell was seen wearing a protective boot after limping off in the first half, while Cody Hunter was knocked out in an ugly collision with York forward Xavier Va’a.

Wigan Warriors

Finally, it seems as though Warriors youngster Nathan Lowe is going to be out for a lengthy period. He suffered a complete rupture of his hamstring during the win against St Helens – with the game needing to be stopped to allow medical staff to tend to Lowe and remove him from near the field of play.

We wish him a speedy recovery.