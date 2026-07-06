Daryl Powell has admitted the club has not ruled out a new contract for winger Lachlan Walmsley after making his return from injury at Magic Weekend.

The free-scoring winger made a comeback after a four-month absence and marked it with a man-of-the-match performance as he scored in trademark style in the 48-6 win over Castleford Tigers.

Walmsley was making just his second appearance of the season after a long injury but is now playing for his future, and set his stall out with a strong performance at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Wakefield are on the lookout for a new outside back to bolster their squad and that would appear to cast doubt over the Australian’s future at the club.

When asked about Walmsley’s current status, Powell said: “Obviously he is out of contract. When someone is injured like Lachlan has been and they’re on last year’s contract, it’s a pretty tough conversation really. For us, we’ve been looking to build our squad in the outside backs.

“I’m not 100% sure. I don’t know if you remember Magic last year. His contract was like that then. It’ll be an interesting discussion. I love him, he’s a great kid. He’s bounced around a fair bit in the Champ and then got an opportunity.

“He’s a genuine winger, he scores tries and he’s got a great instinct. That way he caught the ball and kicked it in one motion in the first half. He nearly scored a try the other day in reserves where he caught it and chipped over the top with no space at all.

“He’s just got instinct. I’m not 100% sure where it’s going to go. Regardless, I love him as a kid and as a player. I just think he’s grown.”

Walmsley on his own future

The former Whitehaven and Halifax star was quizzed on his future following the game, and admitted he was currently uncertain about what the future holds.

“Not at the moment, but hopefully today helped put my foot forward somewhere again, or Wakefield again. I’m not too sure. The club hasn’t officially said, it’s a waiting game. We’ll see what they want.”