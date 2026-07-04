Hull KR await Dean Hadley D-Day after step-up in derby win

Hull KR will discover the extent of Dean Hadley’s layoff in the coming days after he missed the Hull derby due to a failed head injury assessment.

The forward, a key player for the Robins, is facing a lengthier layoff than usual due to failing two assessments in a month, which will be a massive blow to Willie Peters’ side.

Speaking after their eighth straight Hull derby win, the head coach provided an update on Hadley, confirming an assessment would be made over the weekend.

Without him, Rovers found a way to overcome Hull FC, winning 24-12. A combative performance helped them prevail, with Jai Whitbread and Tyrone May scoring in the second half.

Whitbread’s try came off a Lewis Martin error after a thunderous tackle, a moment Peters described as ‘huge’.

“I know there was still a lot of time to go, but I felt comfortable off the back of that, because that’s the areas that we value, and that’s what I talk about. We leaned into it when it got tough, and we leaned into going after that win.

“Jai, scoring that try off the back of it, he had some work to do. As I said, I thought he was outstanding today. He had some big moments, and that was a massive moment in the game. And that’s what we value. We’re missing a person who does that every week, and that’s Dean.

“And others stepped up, and it’s important they did that. Yeah, I’m very proud. You know, whenever we win any Derby game, the person I’m most proud for is our owner, Neil Hudgell.

Obviously, all our fans in our community, but Neil’s gone through so much with this club, and he’s ridden the highs and the lows, and as I said, he’s probably the one that I’m happy for most, because I know it means a lot to him, but it means a lot to us, and it means a lot to our community. They’re all out today, FC. Their fans are passionate as well.

“I’ve still got time to go, but I love my time in the city, because rugby league is massive in the city, and it’s good to be around people who love rugby league, whether you’re at FC or whether you’re at KR. They love their footy.”