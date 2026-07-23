Hull KR ensured their dominance in the city remained well and truly intact as they secured an ninth consecutive derby victory over local rivals Hull FC.

The reigning Super League champions overcame a sluggish start to respond in style, conceding just eight points in the last 70 minutes and showing signs of the team who dominated the competition last year, ultimately winning 34-20.

And there were plenty of talking points, too..

Hull KR solve some issues, but find new ones

Let’s be abundantly clear: this was much, much better from the Robins.

The main thing to take away from this here is we saw the fight, grit and determination that Hull KR have become renowned for under Willie Peters. At 12-0 down, they could have buckled and turned it in, as they have in recent weeks. Had they done that in a derby, the questions levelled at them of late would have become much more intense.

But they showed a fight – no pun intended – not seen for a good few weeks when it mattered most. Led by captain Elliot Minchella and a blockbuster display from Tom Amone off the bench, they gritted their teeth and dug deep. That was much more like it, and at least the first step in answering some criticism hurled their way.

There is one issue – in that they didn’t quite have that crispness with the ball and were almost guilty of trying too hard. But Willie Peters may have found an answer to that mid-game..

Hull’s Herman Ese’ese issue

It all unravelled so quickly for the Black and Whites yet again, who remain without a win in a Hull derby for quite some time – since 2023, in fact.

Their season is now practically over, with the play-offs long gone and the final derby of the season going against them yet again. And they have big questions to solve ahead of Steve McNamara’s arrival in November.

One of those could be prop Herman Ese’ese – who isn’t quite the same player since returning from that lengthy lay-off. He carries hard and rolled the Hull KR defence on a few occasions but defensively, he was found wanting.

Hull – and McNamara – have to work out what role he plays in their 2027 squad if this continues. Can he lead their pack, or is he an impact forward to be used in short bursts? It’s a tricky dilemma.

Willie Peters’ in-game tweak pays off

Rovers were incredibly clunky in the first half-hour – and a big tactical decision from Peters proved to be very telling in shifting things their way.

It was apparent the Robins had get the ball into the hands of Arthur Mourgue more, who himself really struggled in that first half before scampering over for a try.

And the tweak of moving Mourgue back to fullback when Rovers were in possession, with Jez Litten stepping in at receiver and the impressive Karl Lawton going in at hooker, was crucial.

It left Jack Broadbent somewhat shunted out of Rovers’ attacking structure – but it was the correct call on the night. It remains to be seen how Rovers continue to plug the Mikey Lewis absence in the coming three weeks.