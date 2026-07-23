Warrington boss Sam Burgess says the decision to send Max Wood back on loan to Hull FC was one made with the Wolves’ busy schedule ahead in mind alongside his own development.

Young forward Wood joined Warrington ahead of 2024 from fellow Super League outfit Wigan Warriors.

Still only 22, the front-rower has played 34 games at first-team level in the primrose and blue, but just seven of those appearances have come so far this term.

Unable to nail down a regular spot in Burgess’ squad, Wood impressed during a two-game loan stint at Hull last month, and has now been allowed to head back to the MKM Stadium on a month-long deal.

‘Hopefully he gets a bit of game time there which I just can’t give him here at the moment’

There has been plenty of clamour from the Wolves’ fanbase for the Bury-born prop to be a regular in the Wire side.

But for now, he will head back out on loan, with Burgess explaining during his pre-match press conference ahead of Warrington’s game against Leigh Leopards this weekend: “It’s exactly the same as before.

“There’s going to be less game time for him here and more game time for him there.

“We know in the month of August that we’re going to need some intelligent squad rotation, so if we can keep Max game fit, he can play two or three games there and we’ll bring him back in when we need him through that period.”

A product of Wigan’s youth system, Wood – who only turned 22 last month – departed The Brick Community Stadium without ever registering a first-team appearance for the Warriors.

During his time at Warrington though, the young gun has donned a shirt on either loan/dual-registration for Midlands Hurricanes, Widnes Vikings, Bradford Bulls, London Broncos and Oldham as well as Hull.

When he lines up for FC in their home derby against Hull KR on Thursday night, it will mark the 50th appearance of his professional career, with six tries scored in 49 games across all competitions to date.

Wolves boss Burgess added: “I think it’s good for Max’s development. He had two cracking games there last time.

“Hopefully he gets a bit of game time there as well (this time), which I just can’t give him here at the moment considering we’ve had (Joe) Philbin back, Toff (Toafofoa) Sipley and (Jordy) Crowther.

“We’ve had a bit of a resurgence in the middle.”

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