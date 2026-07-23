Hull KR stars deliver season-best displays in FC ratings but one issue remains
Hull KR returned to the Super League play-offs by inflicting yet another derby defeat on Hull FC on Thursday night.
The Robins picked up a deserved 34-20 win to go back into the top six – and make it nine consecutive derby wins over the Black and Whites in the process.
From the MKM Stadium, here are the ratings – as some of Rovers’ key men put their hands up when it mattered to claim a huge win that silences some of their critics..
Jack Broadbent: 5
Not a great night for the Rovers fullback – and was pushed out of their attacking plans in the second half to allow Arthur Mourgue to return to one.
Tom Davies: 9
Hull KR’s player of the season delivered yet again. Well over 200 metres with some superb carries that got Rovers on the front foot time and time again.
Peta Hiku: 8
A welcome return; some huge efforts in possession alongside Davies.
Oliver Gildart: 7
Did well enough.
Joe Burgess: 7
A quieter night than Davies but took his try well in the second half after picking that Aidan Sezer pass out of mid-air.
Arthur Mourgue: 7
Really sluggish in the first half but grew into it nicely after being given more of a familiar role at fullback when Rovers were in possession.
Tyrone May: 8
Classy as always.
Sauaso Sue: 7
Rovers’ interchange bench changed the game – Sue was okay, but not his usual high standard.
Jez Litten: 9
A blockbuster performance from Hull KR’s live-wire hooker. Tasked with more responsibility in the absence of Lewis and did really, really well.
Dean Hadley: 8
The usual bucketload of high energy, big defensive effort and strong carries.
Jai Whitbread: 7
Brought back in and beefed up the edge.
James Batchelor: 7
A much better outing from the back rower.
Elliot Minchella: 9
One of his best performances for some time. Questions have been levelled against Hull KR’s captain but he led from the front with a simply sensational display here. Back to his best.
Tom Amone: 9
The best middle on the field. Rovers were struggling before Amone came onto the pitch – he almost single-handedly swung the momentum the way of the Robins.
Sam Luckley: 7
Loads of great work off the bench.
Karl Lawton: 9
Another who had one of his best games for a long time. A strong case to suggest this was his best performance in a Hull KR shirt by some distance. Helped free Litten up to go into the halves in the second half.
Jordan Dezaria: 7
Solid enough – but will never forget his late try that sealed the win.