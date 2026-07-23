Hull KR returned to the Super League play-offs by inflicting yet another derby defeat on Hull FC on Thursday night.

The Robins picked up a deserved 34-20 win to go back into the top six – and make it nine consecutive derby wins over the Black and Whites in the process.

From the MKM Stadium, here are the ratings – as some of Rovers’ key men put their hands up when it mattered to claim a huge win that silences some of their critics..

Jack Broadbent: 5

Not a great night for the Rovers fullback – and was pushed out of their attacking plans in the second half to allow Arthur Mourgue to return to one.

Tom Davies: 9

Hull KR’s player of the season delivered yet again. Well over 200 metres with some superb carries that got Rovers on the front foot time and time again.

Peta Hiku: 8

A welcome return; some huge efforts in possession alongside Davies.

Oliver Gildart: 7

Did well enough.

Joe Burgess: 7

A quieter night than Davies but took his try well in the second half after picking that Aidan Sezer pass out of mid-air.

Arthur Mourgue: 7

Really sluggish in the first half but grew into it nicely after being given more of a familiar role at fullback when Rovers were in possession.

Tyrone May: 8

Classy as always.

Sauaso Sue: 7

Rovers’ interchange bench changed the game – Sue was okay, but not his usual high standard.

Jez Litten: 9

A blockbuster performance from Hull KR’s live-wire hooker. Tasked with more responsibility in the absence of Lewis and did really, really well.

Dean Hadley: 8

The usual bucketload of high energy, big defensive effort and strong carries.

Jai Whitbread: 7

Brought back in and beefed up the edge.

James Batchelor: 7

A much better outing from the back rower.

Elliot Minchella: 9

One of his best performances for some time. Questions have been levelled against Hull KR’s captain but he led from the front with a simply sensational display here. Back to his best.

Tom Amone: 9

The best middle on the field. Rovers were struggling before Amone came onto the pitch – he almost single-handedly swung the momentum the way of the Robins.

Sam Luckley: 7

Loads of great work off the bench.

Karl Lawton: 9

Another who had one of his best games for a long time. A strong case to suggest this was his best performance in a Hull KR shirt by some distance. Helped free Litten up to go into the halves in the second half.

Jordan Dezaria: 7

Solid enough – but will never forget his late try that sealed the win.